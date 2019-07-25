Textellent Announces Patented, Best in Class TCPA Compliance for Texting

IRVING, Texas, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Textellent, a leading SMS texting platform for customer service and marketing, announced it has been awarded a patent for their innovation that includes new TCPA compliance capability leveraging artificial intelligence. With stiff fines for violations of the FCC's TCPA compliance regulations, businesses are looking for ways to protect themselves from this liability. Textellent's innovative approach uses machine learning & sentiment analysis to detect those customers that are likely to be dissatisfied and "opt-out" of receiving text messages from a given company. The industry norm is to ask recipients to send a "stop" message to opt out, but falls short of recognizing if recipients reply in other ways leaving businesses at continued risk for TCPA violations which can be $500 - $1500 per incident. Textellent has applied unique techniques to solve this problem as well as to identify dissatisfied customers so customer-service processes can be improved.

With Textellent, at-risk recipients are automatically opted out of receiving future messages, flagged and maintained in an audit trail. Even more useful, is that their messages can be identified for review so that businesses can get insights as to why people might be opting out of text messages when they previously had opted in. "Our clients have wanted to expand their use of texting because they've experienced strong response and results, but have been concerned with adhering to TCPA regulations. As a result of pioneering this new capability, they are able to roll out their new marketing and customer service campaigns while easily maintaining compliance!" states Majeed Ghadialy – CEO of Textellent.

About Textellent:

Headquartered in Irving, TX, Textellent is a leading SMS marketing and campaign platform provider offering innovative capabilities that can be integrated with CRM systems to automate, yet personalize powerful marketing, sales and customer service texting campaigns. With Textellent's robust self-service appointment scheduling services, sophisticated drip campaigns and patented TCPA compliance using artificial intelligence, businesses are able to offer an unparalleled customer experience. The result – a better one-to one brand experience for large franchises and SMBs alike.

www.Textellent.com US Patent 9,756,487

Media Contact:

Laura Thompson

VP of Marketing

(415) 244-4421

218830@email4pr.com

SOURCE Textellent