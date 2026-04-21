TexterID Announces General Availability of RCS Launch Manager, Streamlining Brand Onboarding for RCS

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TexterID, the messaging compliance and verification startup, today announced the general availability of RCS Launch Manager, a comprehensive platform that streamlines the onboarding of brands onto the RCS for Business channel.

Integrated with four of the largest U.S. messaging aggregators, RCS Launch Manager provides a white-labeled, end-to-end solution for messaging CSPs to navigate RCS compliance, reduce time-to-launch, and successfully onboard their customers onto the RCS channel.

RCS Launch Manager addresses the operational complexity that has hindered RCS adoption by guiding brands and their CSP partners through every step of the onboarding process — from carrier and Google verification requirements through agent configuration and go-live testing. Capabilities now generally available include:

PreCheck: An agentic AI review layer that evaluates brand risk and agent submissions against CTIA, carrier, and Google standards before agents enter formal review, catching issues early and reducing rejections and remediations. PreCheck is also available via API for integration into CSP and aggregator onboarding workflows.

An agentic AI review layer that evaluates brand risk and agent submissions against CTIA, carrier, and Google standards before agents enter formal review, catching issues early and reducing rejections and remediations. PreCheck is also available via API for integration into CSP and aggregator onboarding workflows. Virtual Testing: SIM-enabled devices for end-to-end testing of pre-launch RCS agent behavior, featuring real-time streaming video review, video recording, and compliance documentation.

SIM-enabled devices for end-to-end testing of pre-launch RCS agent behavior, featuring real-time streaming video review, video recording, and compliance documentation. Brand Collaboration: Collaboration tools that let CSPs and aggregators work directly with their brand customers to complete onboarding documentation, produce testing artifacts, submit for launch, and remediate issues, all without leaving the platform.

Collaboration tools that let CSPs and aggregators work directly with their brand customers to complete onboarding documentation, produce testing artifacts, submit for launch, and remediate issues, all without leaving the platform. Aggregator Integration: Native integration with four major U.S. RCS aggregators for key workflows such as agent provisioning, test device addition, and launch submission.

"TexterID's RCS Launch Manager solves a real pain-point for CSPs and their customers - supporting the RCS onboarding process. Infobip is excited to partner with TexterID to help speed up the adoption of RCS for Business, collectively providing a comprehensive solution for our partners to bring their clients into this hugely exciting channel," said Dave Boddington, Group Product Manager, Infobip.

"RCS Launch Manager takes a complex launch process – involving a multi-step provisioning workflow and review from 5+ entities – and makes it simple and straightforward, reducing time-to-launch and customer pain," said Roddy Lindsay, Founder and CEO of TexterID.

About TexterID: TexterID provides trust and onboarding infrastructure for messaging, helping CSPs, aggregators, and brands meet evolving compliance and verification requirements across SMS and RCS channels. Learn more at texter.id.

Media Contact: Kia Kolderup-Lane • 415-886-7264 • [email protected]

SOURCE TexterID, Inc.