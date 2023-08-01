Textile chemicals market to grow by USD 5,153.79 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing use of technical textiles in the industrial manufacturing sector to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The textile chemicals market size is set to grow by USD 5,153.79 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.35%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Product, and Geography. The apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes affordable clothing, professional attire, sportswear, and statement luxury items. As a result of the availability of high-end brands and limited-edition goods, they have improved with consumers' exposure to the Internet and e-commerce. Furthermore, owing to rising consumer demand, the apparel industry's evolutionary pressure helps the market of textile chemicals. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the apparel segment of the textile chemicals market during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Chemicals Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Textile Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Apparel



Home Textile



Technical Textile

Product

Coating And Sizing Chemicals



Colorants And Auxiliaries



Finishing Agents



Surfactants



Desizing Agents

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Textile Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the textile chemicals market include 3M Co., Archroma Management GmbH, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, Christeyns NV, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Fibro Chem LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Kiri Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, Omya International AG, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, SURTECO GmbH, Syntha Group, and The Lubrizol Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

VENDOR OFFERING

3M Co. - The company offers textile chemicals solutions with 3M Dyneon Fluoropolymers.

Archroma Management GmbH - The company offers textile chemicals solutions for spinning, sizing, pretreatment, dyeing, and printing, as well as finishing.

The company offers textile chemicals solutions for spinning, sizing, pretreatment, dyeing, and printing, as well as finishing. Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers textile chemicals solutions through its subsidiary AB Enzymes.

Textile Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing use of technical textiles in the industrial manufacturing sector drives the growth of the market. Some of the major end-users for textile chemicals include construction, transportation, agriculture, medicine, hygiene, and sports. For abrasive surfaces, conveyor belts, machine clothes, and filters technical textiles in industrial manufacturing processes, textile chemicals are used.

Furthermore, textile chemicals are used in industrial items such as acoustic and thermal insulation for other home appliances, flexible seals and diaphragms, and electrical parts and cables. Hence, factors such as the growing technical textile industry are expected to increase the demand for textile chemicals used in the manufacturing of technical textiles will drive the growth of the global textile chemicals market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing number of recent developments is an emerging textile chemicals market trend. The global market has several recent developments, which help vendors expand their product portfolios, increase their market presence, and acquire new technologies.

Furthermore, Emulsion Dowsil IE-8749 helps designers to receive a water-repellent treatment that supports the industry's greater sustainability and also helps to meet those needs. For Instance, in February 2022, a new vegan textile softener based on Siligen EH1. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the global textile chemicals market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Health and safety issues associated with the use of textile chemicals challenge the growth of the textile chemicals market. The rise in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other airborne pollutants can be attributed to factors such as poor ventilation and inadequate control measures in textile manufacturing facilities.

Additionally, factors such as Inadequate storage, spills, or improper disposal practices result in the contamination of water sources, soil, and air. This leads to negative impacts on the local ecosystems. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the global textile chemicals market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Textile Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist textile chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the textile chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the textile chemicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of textile chemicals market vendors

The textile manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 351.51 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (natural fibers, polyesters, nylons, and others), application (fashion, technical, household, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The premiumization through well-positioned brands is notably driving market growth.

The Textile Industry Waste Management Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,072.14 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment equipment and water purifier), service type (landfill, open dumping, incineration, recycling, and composting and anaerobic digestion), and geography ( APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the textile industry waste management market growth is the increasing awareness about sustainability and environmental protection.

Textile Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,153.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Archroma Management GmbH, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Biotex Malaysia, Christeyns NV, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Fibro Chem LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Kiri Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, Omya International AG, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, SURTECO GmbH, Syntha Group, and The Lubrizol Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global textile chemicals market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global textile chemicals market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Home textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Home textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Home textile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home textile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Technical textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Technical textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Technical textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Technical textile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Technical textile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Coating and sizing chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Coating and sizing chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Coating and sizing chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Coating and sizing chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Coating and sizing chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Colorants and auxiliaries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Colorants and auxiliaries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Colorants and auxiliaries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Colorants and auxiliaries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Colorants and auxiliaries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Finishing agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Finishing agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Finishing agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Finishing agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Finishing agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Desizing agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Desizing agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Desizing agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Desizing agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Desizing agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 127: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Archroma Management GmbH

Exhibit 132: Archroma Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Archroma Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Archroma Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 135: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Christeyns NV

Exhibit 144: Christeyns NV - Overview



Exhibit 145: Christeyns NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Christeyns NV - Key offerings

12.8 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 147: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 152: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 155: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

12.10 Kemira Oyj

Exhibit 157: Kemira Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 158: Kemira Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Kemira Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 160: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

12.11 Kiri Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Kiri Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Kiri Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Kiri Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 165: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.13 Omya International AG

Exhibit 169: Omya International AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Omya International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Omya International AG - Key offerings

12.14 Organic Dyes and Pigments

Exhibit 172: Organic Dyes and Pigments - Overview



Exhibit 173: Organic Dyes and Pigments - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Organic Dyes and Pigments - Key offerings

12.15 Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SURTECO GmbH

Exhibit 178: SURTECO GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 179: SURTECO GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: SURTECO GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 181: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

