Textile Dyes Market worth $14.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse), Type (Cellulose, Protein, Synthetic), Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Textile Dyes Market size was USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, between 2022 and 2027. The major factor driving the textile dyes market includes the increase in demand from end-use industries such as fashion, construction, and automobile. These textile dyes have been a major part of the textile industry since forever and is a vital part of the textile industry.

Reactive dye segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Reactive dyes have shown consistent growth and are the most technically advanced segment in the dyeing industry. These dyes are increasing in demand for less demand of water. Reactive dyes are growing at a consistent rate. These dyes contain a reactive group, which forms a chemical bond with the fiber when applied in a weak alkaline dyebath. This bond produces an extremely high wash fastness property for dye materials. These dyes are most compatible with cellulose fibers. Common fabrics for this type of dye include rayon, cotton, and some nylons. Major drivers of this dye type include better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as good wash-fastness and a wide range of color compatibility.

Viscose is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The viscose fiber type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the high demand in the fast fashion industry, there is huge growth in the Asia Pacific market. Viscose is a flexible fabric that is mostly used for blouses, dresses, and jackets. It is used in the production of upholstery, bedding, carpets, cellophane, and sausage casing, among other things. Viscose is a less expensive alternative to silk, which is why fast fashion behemoths favor 100% viscose fabric garments, which offer a lightweight, shiny finish, and soft feel without a large price tag.

APAC is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing textile dyes market

The Asia Pacific textile dyes market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the production of fast fashion garments in the region. Leading global players are setting up their production bases, establishing sales offices, and enhancing distribution channels in emerging regions, especially in Asia Pacific, which offers sustained demand, enabling increasing profit margins. Various companies such as Atul Ltd. (India) and Kiri industries (India) are setting up new plants or expanding their existing textile dyes production units in the region. The advantages of shifting production to the Asia Pacific are the low cost of production and the ability to better serve the local emerging markets.

Major vendors in the adhesive tapes market include Atul Ltd. (India), Kiri industries (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (China), Zhejiang Jihua Group (China), Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd. (China), Jay Chemicals (India).

