Textile Dyes Market Worth 9.82 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse), Type (Cellulose, Protein, Synthetic), Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Textile Dyes Market is projected to grow from USD 7.34 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.00% between 2017 and 2022. APAC is expected to dominate the global Textile Dyes Market during the forecast period. Textile dyes are organic substances which impart color to textile fibers and fabrics. They are relatively stable to external factors such as washing and light. These dyes are used for dyeing wrap yarn for denim, cotton, nylon, silk, wool, carpet, fur, and polyester/synthetic fiber blends.

Based on fiber type, the cotton segment is projected to lead the Textile Dyes Market during the forecast period.

Cotton is estimated to be the largest fiber type segment of the Textile Dyes Market in 2017. The large share can be attributed to its durability and abrasive resistance. This fiber type can retain many dyes, and is washable and ironable. These properties make the textiles derived from cotton appropriate for mass-produced clothing products.

Based on dye type, the disperse segment is projected to lead the Textile Dyes Market during the forecast period.

The disperse dye segment is estimated to be the largest dye type segment of the Textile Dyes Market in 2017, in terms of both value and volume. The demand for disperse dye continues to be driven by its use in many types fibers such as nylon, polyester, acetate, and triacetate.

APAC is expected to lead the Textile Dyes Market during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the largest Textile Dyes Market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for textile dyes and policies mandating the use of environment-friendly and low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) products have led to innovation in the textile dyes industry. In addition, the strengthening economy of countries such as China and India is attracting new investments in the region. These factors are driving the growth of the Textile Dyes Market in APAC.

Key companies operational in the market include Archroma (Switzerland), Kiri Industries (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lanxess (Germany), and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co (China).

