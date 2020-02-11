Textile Enzymes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Textile Enzymes Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for textile enzymes at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for textile enzymes during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities in the global textile enzymes market.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global textile enzymes market.The Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein thickness, packaging type, and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global textile enzymes market by segmenting it in terms of type and application.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for textile enzymes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers the demand for textile enzymes in individual type and application segments across all regions.



Key players operating in the global textile enzymes market are Novozymes A/S, Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd., Lumis, AB Enzymes, E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Genotek Biochem, Zytex (India) Pvt. Ltd, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the textile enzymes market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application segments of the market.



Market size and forecast for each major type and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.



Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Type

Cellulase

Amylase

Catalase

Pectinase

Laccase

Others (including Mannanase, Lipase, Peroxidase, and Glucose)



Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Application

Bio-polishing

Desizing

Enzymatic Bleaching

Bioscouring

Others (including Fabric Softening, Fabric Dyeing, and Fiber Modification)



Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Bangladesh

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways



Extensive analysis of the global textile enzymes market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the global textile enzymes market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the textile enzymes market at the global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters' Five Forces Analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions



