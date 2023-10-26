Textile Fluorine-Free Water Repellent Market Size to Grow USD 605.1 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Textile Fluorine-Free Water Repellent Market is Segmented by Type (Acrylic Acid Type, Polyurethane Type, Paraffin Wax Type), by Application (Swimwear and Intimates, Apparel, Technical Fabrics, Home Textiles, Protective Wear): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The Global Textile Fluorine-Free Water Repellent Market is projected to reach USD 605.1 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 348.2 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Textile Fluorine-Free Water Repellent Market

Because of better performance, regulatory changes, and worries about the health and environmental effects of traditional fluorine-based repellents, textile fluorine-free water repellents have become increasingly popular in recent years. These elements, along with affordability, should propel the textile fluorine-free water-repellent industry even further.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF TEXTILE FLUORINE-FREE WATER REPELLENT MARKET

A move towards more environmentally friendly textile treatments has been spurred by the increased public awareness of environmental issues. Fluorine-free textile water repellents are eco-friendly substitutes that help lessen the environmental impact of textile production and clothing wear, making them a popular option among environmentally aware customers. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are frequently present in conventional repellents, are subject to increased laws and limits, which have forced textile makers to embrace fluorine-free alternatives in order to meet these new standards. The use of textile water repellents free of fluorine is now highly encouraged as a result.

Consumers and textile sector employees are equally concerned about the possible health problems linked to PFAS. Manufacturers are therefore looking for safer substitutes, and water repellents for textiles without fluorine are seen to be a healthier option. Technological developments in textile fluorine-free water repellents have produced goods that function on par with those containing fluorine. Their increased efficacy has made them a more alluring choice for a number of industries, such as sportswear and outdoor equipment.

Customers are increasingly pickier about the goods they buy, favoring sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions in particular. This customer mood drives manufacturers to adopt these solutions by driving the demand for fabrics treated with fluorine-free water repellents.

Manufacturers may now produce textile fluorine-free water repellents at a lower cost as the technology behind them advances. Wider usage in a variety of textile applications—from apparel to industrial materials—has been made possible by this. Globally, textiles that are fluorine-free water repellent are becoming increasingly important as a result of the discourse on sustainability and environmental conservation on a worldwide scale. These items have become a global industry trend as a result of the increased awareness that has led to their growth in diverse countries.

TEXTILE FLUORINE-FREE WATER REPELLENT MARKET SHARE

In the world market for waterproof textiles, polyurethane is at the top. Thick layer coatings of polyurethane improve fabric performance and make materials perfect for wind and waterproof outerwear. Furthermore, polyurethane is heat-resistant and solvent-free, producing no toxic byproducts. In addition, polytetrafluoroethylene is lightweight, very flexible, strong against abrasion, and has a high tensile strength.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Textile Fluorine-Free water-repellent market based on region.

Key Companies:

Huntsman

AGC

Chermous

Archroma

Dymatic

Zhejiang Transfar Chemicals

Rudolf GmbH

DyStar

Taiwanfluoro

Tanatex Chemicals

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Fibrochem Advanced Materials ( Shanghai ) Co

) Co Heiq

Evonik

Sarex

Go Yen Chemical

Pulcra Chemicals GmbH

ORCO

Zhejiang Kefeng

Zhuhai Huada WholeWin Chemical

Zhejiang Wellwin

LeMan Polymer

Liansheng Chemistry

