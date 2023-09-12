Textile Industry Waste Management Market to increase by USD 2.07 billion during 2022-2027 | Increasing awareness about sustainability and environmental protection to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The textile industry waste management market size is expected to grow by USD 2.07 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (wastewater treatment equipment and water purifier), service type (landfill, open dumping, incineration, recycling, and composting and anaerobic digestion), and geography ( APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The increasing awareness about sustainability and environmental protection drives the textile industry waste management market. The growing adoption of sustainable materials across textile industries such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and bamboo is because they are not only eco-friendly but also consume less water and energy during production. The growing adoption of green manufacturing processes is another significant initiative undertaken by textile manufacturers. For instance, players like Adidas AG (Adidas) introduced a product line made through a process called DryDye technology, which uses pressurized carbon dioxide instead of water to dye clothing. Hence, such drivers boost the textile industry waste management market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Industry Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the textile industry waste management market: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BLS Ecotech Ltd., Boer Group, Evrnu Inc., FABSCRAP, Fibershed, Genomatica Inc., Hyosung Corp., Infinited Fiber Co., Lenzing AG, Martex Fiber, Pistoni Srl, Pure Waste Textiles Oy, Re NewCell AB, RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH, Recover Textile Systems S.L, TEXAID Textilverwertungs AG, Veolia Environnement SA, SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., and Worn Again Technologies

Textile Industry Waste Management Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 11.56% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The adoption of circular economy models leading to the recycling and reuse of textile waste is an emerging market trend.

leading to the recycling and reuse of textile waste is an emerging market trend. The growth of these models is because they are used to reduce waste and promote sustainability. Owing to such models, most of the waste from the textile industry is removed and reused for the production of new products.

For example, vendors like Worn Again Technologies are one of the popular companies that have adopted the circular economy model by developing a chemical recycling system that enables the separation and extraction of polyester and cotton from non-reusable clothing and textiles.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the textile industry waste management market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The lack of proper disposal facilities challenges the growth of the textile industry waste management market.

challenges the growth of the textile industry waste management market. The textile industry is a major industry that generates huge amounts of waste and there is a lack of effective processes to remove this waste.

This can present a major challenge to the growth of the global textile industry waste management.

The growing concern regarding the environmental hazards of such wastes is generated by the textile industry.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the textile industry waste management market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The wastewater treatment equipment segment is significant during the forecast period. This equipment is an important component in the textile waste management market, and textile production often comprises the release of various chemicals and dyes that are used in various processes. Furthermore, the main utility of this tank is that it allows solid wastes. This includes natural fibers to settle at the bottom, while the liquid component can be separated and subjected to further treatment. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the wastewater treatment equipment segment of the textile industry waste management market during the forecast period.

Textile Industry Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BLS Ecotech Ltd., Boer Group, Evrnu Inc., FABSCRAP, Fibershed, Genomatica Inc., Hyosung Corp., Infinited Fiber Co., Lenzing AG, Martex Fiber, Pistoni Srl, Pure Waste Textiles Oy, Re NewCell AB, RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH, Recover Textile Systems S.L, TEXAID Textilverwertungs AG, Veolia Environnement SA, SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., and Worn Again Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio