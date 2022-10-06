Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil to grow by USD 7.35 by 2026, Analysis featuring Evora SA, Fabricator SA, and Hyosung Corp. - Technavio

Oct 06, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Textile Manufacturing Market in Brazil projects growth of USD 7.35 bn, registering a CAGR of 2.82% from 2021 to 2026. The Application offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2026. Factors such as high demand for fashion accessories such as apparel, shoes, innerwear, and clothing materials for men, women, and children played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. Download Free Sample Report.
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Premiumization through well-positioned brands
- Rising demand for textiles in Brazil
- Increasing demand for natural fibers
One of the major market trends in Brazil's textile manufacturing that is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector over the projected period is the rising demand for nanofibers in the medical sector. Nanofibers have a high surface area and porosity, which enhances the adherence of cells as well as different proteins and medicinal molecules. They are made from biocompatible or biodegradable materials. They are superior to their micro and macro equivalents made of the same materials because of these characteristics.
As a result, the medical sector uses nanofibers for drug delivery, tissue engineering, and wound healing. Nanofiber materials are employed in tissue engineering as substrates for cell growth. Buy Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the textile manufacturing market in Brazil's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil vendors
|
Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$7.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.55
|
Regional analysis
|
Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Evora SA, Fabricato SA, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hyosung Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Pettenati Industria Textil SA, Santana Textiles Group, Santista Argentina SA, Springs Global, Toray Industries Inc., and Vicunha Textil SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
