Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil to grow by USD 7.35 by 2026, Analysis featuring Evora SA, Fabricator SA, and Hyosung Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Textile Manufacturing Market in Brazil projects growth of USD 7.35 bn, registering a CAGR of 2.82% from 2021 to 2026. The Application offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2026. Factors such as high demand for fashion accessories such as apparel, shoes, innerwear, and clothing materials for men, women, and children played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. Download Free Sample Report.

Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil : Major Growth Drivers

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Textile Manufacturing Market in Brazil 2022-2026

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Premiumization through well-positioned brands

Rising demand for textiles in Brazil

Increasing demand for natural fibers

One of the major market trends in Brazil's textile manufacturing that is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector over the projected period is the rising demand for nanofibers in the medical sector. Nanofibers have a high surface area and porosity, which enhances the adherence of cells as well as different proteins and medicinal molecules. They are made from biocompatible or biodegradable materials. They are superior to their micro and macro equivalents made of the same materials because of these characteristics.

As a result, the medical sector uses nanofibers for drug delivery, tissue engineering, and wound healing. Nanofiber materials are employed in tissue engineering as substrates for cell growth. Buy Sample Report.

Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil : Key Vendor Offerings

Evora SA: The company offers living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen and dining room furniture, home office furniture, bathroom furniture, and other furniture products.

The company offers living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen and dining room furniture, home office furniture, bathroom furniture, and other furniture products. H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB: The company specializes in the design and manufacture of functional residential furniture and office furniture that conforms and adapts to clients' spaces.

The company specializes in the design and manufacture of functional residential furniture and office furniture that conforms and adapts to clients' spaces. Hyosung Corp.: The company manufactures and sells products such as strollers, high chairs, wings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids.

The company manufactures and sells products such as strollers, high chairs, wings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. Merrow Sewing Machine Co.: The company offers RTA furniture such as chairs, desks, shelving, stool, and table.

The company offers RTA furniture such as chairs, desks, shelving, stool, and table. Santista Argentina SA: The company focuses on developing the IKEA concept to ensure its successful implementation in new and existing markets to enable IKEA to remain forward-looking in areas such as brand development, retail methods, sustainability, market potential, and expansion.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the textile manufacturing market in Brazil's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil vendors

Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.35 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.55 Regional analysis Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Evora SA, Fabricato SA, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hyosung Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Pettenati Industria Textil SA, Santana Textiles Group, Santista Argentina SA, Springs Global, Toray Industries Inc., and Vicunha Textil SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Brazil : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Brazil : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Fashion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fashion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Technical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Technical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Natural fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Natural fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Polyesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Polyesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 66: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 67: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 68: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 69: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 70: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Evora SA

Exhibit 71: Evora SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Evora SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Evora SA - Key offerings

10.4 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Exhibit 74: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview



Exhibit 75: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments



Exhibit 76: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news



Exhibit 77: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

10.5 Hyosung Corp.

Exhibit 79: Hyosung Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Hyosung Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Hyosung Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Hyosung Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Merrow Sewing Machine Co.

Exhibit 83: Merrow Sewing Machine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Merrow Sewing Machine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Merrow Sewing Machine Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Pettenati Industria Textil SA

Exhibit 86: Pettenati Industria Textil SA - Overview



Exhibit 87: Pettenati Industria Textil SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Pettenati Industria Textil SA - Key offerings

10.8 Santana Textiles Group

Exhibit 89: Santana Textiles Group - Overview



Exhibit 90: Santana Textiles Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Santana Textiles Group - Key offerings

10.9 Santista Argentina SA

Exhibit 92: Santista Argentina SA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Santista Argentina SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Santista Argentina SA - Key offerings

10.10 Springs Global

Exhibit 95: Springs Global - Overview



Exhibit 96: Springs Global - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Springs Global - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Springs Global - Segment focus

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 99: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Vicunha Textil SA

Exhibit 104: Vicunha Textil SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Vicunha Textil SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Vicunha Textil SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 107: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 108: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Research methodology



Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 112: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

