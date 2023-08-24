Textile Manufacturing Market in Malaysia to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Well-established textile industry in Malaysia boosts the market - Technavio

24 Aug, 2023, 19:55 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia textile manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. For more insights- Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Textile Manufacturing Market in Malaysia
  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
Malaysia Textile Manufacturing Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (natural fibers, polyesters, nylon, and others), and Application (fashion, technical, household, and others). 

  • The market share growth of the natural fiber segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several clothing manufacturers and fabric suppliers in the textile industry in Malaysia offer a wide variety of textile products for daily use, which is fuelling the demand for natural fibers. Some of the main natural fibers manufacturing in the region include flax, abaca, and hemp. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, can drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Malaysia Textile Manufacturing Market – Market Dynamics
Key Driver-

The well-established textile industry in Malaysia drives market growth during the forecast period.  One of the main factors which is significantly contributing to the growth of the textile industry in Malaysia is the presence of several textile manufacturing factories in the region. The industrial master plan in Malaysia has enhanced product quality, maintenance of reasonable price levels, and expanded export-oriented marketing. The textile industry in Malaysia is significantly contributing to the growth of the economy. Several prominent textile manufacturers in Malaysia offer consumers various types of textiles at competitive prices. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trend-

The growing demand for technical textiles in the automotive industry is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. 

Major Challenge-

The health hazard associated with the textile industry is a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.  

What are the key data covered in this Textile Manufacturing Market In Malaysia report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Malaysia textile manufacturing market  between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the Malaysia textile manufacturing market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Malaysia textile manufacturing market across Afghanistan
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Malaysia textile manufacturing market players.

Related Reports:

The digital textile printing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,547.66 million. This digital textile printing market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (disperse & sublimation inks, reactive ink, acid ink, and pigment ink), application (clothing, soft signage, home textiles, textiles, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the digital textile printing market is the increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions.

The sportech textiles market size is estimated to grow by USD 40,000.1 million between  2023 and 2027. This sportech textiles market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (woven fabric, non-woven fabric, and knitted fabric), application (sports shoe components, sports composites, and other sportech textiles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The sportech textiles market is driven by new technologies, with rapid expansion in the global textile industry, especially in technical textiles.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation 

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

