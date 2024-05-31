Textile Manufacturing Market size is set to grow by USD 346.05 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for textiles in automotive industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global textile manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 346.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Manufacturing Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Natural fibers, Polyesters, Nylons, and

Others), Application (Fashion, Technical,

Household, and Others), and Geography (APAC,

North America, Europe, South America, and Middle

East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.,

B.C.CORP., BSL Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp.,

Donear Industries Ltd., Far Eastern New Century

Corp., Hyosung TNC Corp., Industria de Diseno

Textil SA, JCT Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lu Thai

Textile Co. Ltd., Modern Woollens, Nisshinbo

Holdings Inc., paramounttextiles, Paulo de Oliveira,

PVH Corp., Successors Reda SBpA, Toray

Industries Inc., VF Corp., and Zalando SE

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Textile manufacturing market experiences growth due to automation in processes. Automated machinery improves quality and efficiency in fiber manufacturing, yarn manufacturing, weaving, and dyeing. Fiber diameter monitoring and temperature control are critical in fiber manufacturing, while homogeneous cotton mixing and yarn fault detection enhance yarn quality.

Weaving machines use CAD and AI for precision production. Automated dyeing optimizes the dyeing process, reducing labor costs and manual handling, resulting in superior-textile products. Overall, automation's integration into textile manufacturing significantly benefits the industry.

The textile manufacturing market is experiencing significant trends with the use of various technologies. Polyesters, silks, wools, linens, rayons, acrylics, nylons, and technics are popular textile materials. Producers are focusing on consumption and production of these textiles. Sustainability is a key factor, with manufacturers adopting manufacturing practices that reduce waste and improve efficiency.

Fabricating units are implementing modern technology like automation and digitization to enhance productivity. Traditional methods like spinning and weaving are being combined with new techniques for superior textile quality. Finishing processes are also being improved to create textiles with enhanced durability and comfort. Overall, the textile manufacturing industry is evolving to meet changing consumer demands and market trends.

Market Challenges

The textile manufacturing market experiences challenges due to the high upfront costs of acquiring modern machinery, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This financial barrier hinders SMEs from adopting advanced technology, giving larger firms an edge. Expensive investments in computerized knitting machines, automated looms, and digital printing equipment limit SMEs' competitiveness, potentially slowing industry progress towards technological innovation.

Potential solutions include financing options, government incentives, and industry collaborations to encourage SME adoption of sophisticated textile machinery. This significant initial investment may negatively impact the growth of the global textile manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The textile manufacturing market faces several challenges in production, technology, and sourcing. Producers struggle with maintaining profitability due to increasing costs of raw materials like cotton and synthetic fibers. Silk, wool, and linen are traditional textiles with high demand but production costs are high. Consumption patterns also impact the industry, with trends towards sustainability and ethical production.

Traditional manufacturing processes are being replaced by modern technology like Rayon and Acrylic production. The need for non-novel textiles like Consumption and Producion is increasing. Trade and Denim are significant markets, but competition is fierce. Finishing and Fashion are crucial factors, requiring continuous innovation. Overall, the textile industry must adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements to remain competitive.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Natural fibers

1.2 Polyesters

1.3 Nylons

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Fashion

2.2 Technical

2.3 Household

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Natural fibers- The textile manufacturing market is driven by the extensive use of natural fibers in various industries. Major natural fibers include cotton, wool, silk, hemp, and jute, sourced from plant and animal sources. Mexico is a significant producer of these fibers, with high expected production and exports of cotton. The use of natural fibers in clothing, construction materials, medical dressings, and automotive interiors contributes to market growth. Wool's flexibility, insulation, and thermal stability, and silk's quick-drying nature, durability, and softness add value to the market. Cotton's versatility in textiles and industrial applications further boosts growth.

Research Analysis

The textile manufacturing market encompasses various processes including the production of Fabric from Fiber through Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, and Finishing. The resulting textiles are then transformed into Apparel and Garments using techniques such as Dyeing, Printing, and Sustainability-focused innovations.

The industry caters to diverse materials like Cotton, Polyester, Silk, Wool, Linen, Rayon, Acrylic, Nylon, Technical textiles, Nonwovens, and Denim. Textile technology and Textile trends continually evolve, driving advancements in areas like Sustainability, Textile innovation, and Technical textiles for various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Textile Manufacturing Market encompasses the production of fibers, yarns, fabrics, and finished textile products using various processes such as spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, finishing, and printing. This industry is significant due to its vast application in various sectors including apparel, home furnishings, industrial, and automotive. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for textiles, technological advancements, and growing global trade.

Additionally, the industry faces challenges such as rising raw material costs, increasing competition, and changing consumer preferences. The market is segmented based on fiber types, manufacturing processes, and end-use industries. The future of the textile manufacturing market looks promising with the ongoing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly textiles and the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization in the industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Natural Fibers



Polyesters



Nylons



Others

Application

Fashion



Technical



Household



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

