Textile Market| Evolving Opportunities with Arvind Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corp.| Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 04:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Textile Market size is expected to grow by US 549.87 billion at a CAGR of 5.1% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 75% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Pakistan are the key markets for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
The presence of a large consumer base and the easy availability of raw materials and labor at a low cost will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Textile Market Analysis Report by Product (natural fibers, polyesters, nylon, and others), Application (fashion, technical, household, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
The growth of the global textile market share is mostly due to the rising demand for natural fibers. Another factor boosting the rise of the global textile market share is technological advancements in the textile sector. However, a significant driver driving the global textiles market share rise over the projection period will be the shifting price of crude oil.
Major Five Textile Companies:
- Asahi Kasei Corp.- The company offers textile under various brands such as Bemberg, ROICA, and A-Cubic
- Far Eastern New Century Corp.- The company offers spun yarn, knitting fabric, apparel, tech textiles, among others.
- Grasim Industries Ltd.- The company offers textiles under various brands such as Linen Club, Jaya Shree Textiles, Vikram Woollens and many others.
- Toray Industries Inc.- The company offers a product line that encompasses all three major types of synthetic fibers: nylon, polyester, and acrylic.
- Vardhman Group- The company offers fabrics for both tops and bottoms in the apparel segment.
Textile Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- Natural fibers - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Polyesters - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Nylon - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2025
Textile Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- Fashion - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Technical - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Household - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2025
Textile Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025
Textile Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 549.87 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.24
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 75%
Key consumer countries
China, India, US, Brazil, Pakistan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textile, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 17: Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Natural fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 19: Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Polyesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 21: Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 28: Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Fashion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 30: Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Technical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 32: Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Overview
- Exhibit 37: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Arvind Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Arvind Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Arvind Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Arvind Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Arvind Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Beaulieu International Group NV
- Exhibit 67: Beaulieu International Group NV - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Beaulieu International Group NV - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Beaulieu International Group NV - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Beaulieu International Group NV - Key offerings
- 11.6 Far Eastern New Century Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Grasim Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 75: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Toray Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 91: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Vardhman Group
- Exhibit 96: Vardhman Group - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Vardhman Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Vardhman Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Vardhman Group - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 101: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 103: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations
