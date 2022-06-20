Textile Market| Evolving Opportunities with Arvind Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corp.| Technavio

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Textile Market Analysis Report by Product (natural fibers, polyesters, nylon, and others), Application (fashion, technical, household, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with Textile Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

The growth of the global textile market share is mostly due to the rising demand for natural fibers. Another factor boosting the rise of the global textile market share is technological advancements in the textile sector. However, a significant driver driving the global textiles market share rise over the projection period will be the shifting price of crude oil.

To know more about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!

Major Five Textile Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.- The company offers textile under various brands such as Bemberg, ROICA, and A-Cubic

The company offers textile under various brands such as Bemberg, ROICA, and A-Cubic Far Eastern New Century Corp.- The company offers spun yarn, knitting fabric, apparel, tech textiles, among others.

The company offers spun yarn, knitting fabric, apparel, tech textiles, among others. Grasim Industries Ltd.- The company offers textiles under various brands such as Linen Club, Jaya Shree Textiles, Vikram Woollens and many others.

The company offers textiles under various brands such as Linen Club, Jaya Shree Textiles, Vikram Woollens and many others. Toray Industries Inc.- The company offers a product line that encompasses all three major types of synthetic fibers: nylon, polyester, and acrylic.

The company offers a product line that encompasses all three major types of synthetic fibers: nylon, polyester, and acrylic. Vardhman Group- The company offers fabrics for both tops and bottoms in the apparel segment.

To know about all major vendor offerings – Click here for a sample now!

Textile Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

Natural fibers - size and forecast 2021-2025

Polyesters - size and forecast 2021-2025

Nylon - size and forecast 2021-2025

Others - size and forecast 2021-2025

Textile Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

Fashion - size and forecast 2021-2025

Technical - size and forecast 2021-2025

Household - size and forecast 2021-2025

Others - size and forecast 2021-2025

Textile Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

- size and forecast 2021-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment -Grab the Latest Sample Report

Related Reports:

Swimwear Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hybrid Fabric Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Textile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 549.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, Pakistan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textile, apparel, accessories, and luxury goods

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 17: Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Natural fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.4 Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 19: Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Polyesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 21: Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

6.3 Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 28: Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Fashion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

6.4 Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 30: Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Technical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

6.5 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 32: Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Arvind Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Arvind Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Arvind Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Arvind Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Arvind Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 62: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Beaulieu International Group NV

Exhibit 67: Beaulieu International Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 68: Beaulieu International Group NV - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Beaulieu International Group NV - Key news



Exhibit 70: Beaulieu International Group NV - Key offerings

11.6 Far Eastern New Century Corp.

Exhibit 71: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Far Eastern New Century Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Grasim Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Grasim Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 87: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Toyobo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Vardhman Group

Exhibit 96: Vardhman Group - Overview



Exhibit 97: Vardhman Group - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Vardhman Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Vardhman Group - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio