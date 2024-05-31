Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market size is set to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2024-2028, Growing textile industry in developing economies to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global textile pretreatment chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Apparel, Home textile, and Technical textile), Product Type (Scouring agents, Desizing agents, Bleaching agents, Mercerizing agents, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABH Biochem Pvt. Ltd., APL, Belle Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. , BHATIA COLOUR CHEM LTD., CHT Germany GmbH, Dow Chemical Co., Dye Cells India, Embassy silicones, HT Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Matangi Industries, Mirachem Industries, OSAM SPECIALITY CHEMICALS PVT. LTD., Pacific Texchem Pvt. Ltd., Pink Rose Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt. Ltd., Sarex, Sigmachemie Speciality Pvt. Ltd., Suman Chemical Industries, and Thurs Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The textile pretreatment chemicals market is witnessing a significant trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. This shift is driven by increasing environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and consumer demand for sustainable products. Companies are exploring and adopting greener options, such as bio-based enzymes for desizing and peroxide-based bleaching agents.

Natural dyes extracted from plants, minerals, and other natural sources are also gaining popularity, reducing the use of synthetic dyes and minimizing environmental impact. These developments are expected to continue driving market growth during the forecast period.

The textile pretreatment chemicals market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality textiles. Flame retardants, antistatic agents, and dyes are popular types of chemicals used in this industry. Applying these chemicals before textile production is essential for improving fabric properties.

Disposables and medical textiles also require specialized pretreatment chemicals. Dispersants, binders, and thickeners are commonly used in this sector. Levelling agents and mercerization chemicals are also in demand. Volumizing agents, proctics, and fabric softeners are other types of chemicals gaining popularity.

Thickeners and binders are used to enhance the performance of dyes and improve fabric strength. Producers are focusing on developing eco-friendly and sustainable textile pretreatment chemicals to cater to the growing demand for environmentally friendly textiles.

Market Challenges

The global textile pretreatment chemicals market faces challenges due to stringent environmental regulations. These rules, such as the European Union's REACH and the US's Clean Water Act, limit the use of chemicals to reduce environmental impact.

Companies must comply with regulations, register chemicals, and adhere to permits, which can impact the availability of certain chemicals and cause supply chain disruptions. The Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals Foundation further aims to eliminate hazardous chemicals, adding to the market complexities.

The textile pretreatment chemicals market faces several challenges. These include the need for eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions for decoring, consuming, and finishing processes. The use of defoamers, for instance, is crucial in preventing foam formation during textile processing. However, finding sustainable alternatives to traditional defoamers is a significant challenge. Similarly, the application of dyes requires the use of fixing agents to ensure colorfastness. Yet, the high cost and potential environmental impact of these agents pose a challenge.

Additionally, the need for rapid processing and the increasing demand for personalized textiles add to the complexity of the market. Overall, the textile pretreatment chemicals industry must innovate to address these challenges and provide efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Apparel

1.2 Home textile

1.3 Technical textile Product Type 2.1 Scouring agents

2.2 Desizing agents

2.3 Bleaching agents

2.4 Mercerizing agents

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Apparel- The textile pretreatment chemicals market is crucial for the apparel industry, facilitating processes like desizing, scouring, bleaching, and mercerizing. These chemicals remove impurities, enhance fabric appearance, and ensure desired properties. In developing countries, such as India, China, and Bangladesh, the apparel industry's growth contributes significantly to the global market. India, for instance, holds a 4% stake in the worldwide textiles and apparel industry, with textiles and apparel accounting for 10.33% of its total exports during FY21-22. The market is projected to reach USD190 billion by 2025-26, driven by the expanding apparel industry in these countries.

Research Analysis

The Textile Pretreatment Chemicals Market encompasses a wide range of products used in the preparation of various textile materials, including apparel, technical textiles, and home textiles. These chemicals facilitate the production process by enhancing the properties of textile fabrics, such as volume consumption, wicking, softening, and waterproofing. The market's production capacities are influenced by population growth, construction activities in the real estate sector, and fashion trends.

Pre-pandemic levels of production saw significant demand for textile pretreatment chemicals in the application scope of clothes, home décor, furnishing, and various textile products. Consumer preferences for bio-chemicals, such as beeswax, rapeseed oil, and deaerators, have gained traction in recent times. The market also offers defoamers and wicking agents to optimize the coating process and improve fire resistance. Online dashboards provide historical data and forecasts of the latest trends in the textile pretreatment chemicals industry.

Market Research Overview

The Textile Pretreatment Chemicals market encompasses a range of chemicals used to prepare textile materials for dyeing, printing, and finishing processes. These chemicals include acrylics, polytionics, and various other types such as dispersants, levelling agents, and fixing agents. The market is driven by the increasing demand for textiles in various industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial applications.

The use of textile pretreatment chemicals enhances the quality, durability, and appearance of textiles, making them more desirable in the market. The market is also influenced by factors such as government regulations, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. The global textile pretreatment chemicals market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Apparel



Home Textile



Technical Textile

Product Type

Scouring Agents



Desizing Agents



Bleaching Agents



Mercerizing Agents



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

