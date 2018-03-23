Textile Stocks' Research Reports Released on PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, and V.F. Corp.

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PVH, RL, UA, and VFC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has initiated research coverage on four Textile Apparel Clothing stocks, namely, PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), and V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC). The Textile and Clothing space is a diverse and heterogeneous industry, which covers an important number of activities, ranging from the transformation of fibers to yarns and fabrics, to the production of a wide variety of clothing products. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

PVH Corp.

New York-based PVH Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 1.08% lower at $141.45 with a total trading volume of 577,528 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.55% over the previous three months and 55.70% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.88%. Furthermore, shares of PVH Corp., which operates as an apparel company in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.98.

On March 08th, 2018, PVH Corp. announced that it has joined the growing coalition of companies pledging to advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace. Emanuel (Manny) Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive, has joined more than 350 CEOs that have come together for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $175 per share.

Ralph Lauren

Shares in New York-based Ralph Lauren Corp. ended at $107.66, down 1.65% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 941,300 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.93% in the last month, 10.61% in the previous three months, and 37.66% over the past year. The stock is trading 17.63% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Ralph Lauren, which designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide, have an RSI of 46.70.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $125 per share.

On March 15th, 2018, Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Corporation's Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 13th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29th, 2018.

Under Armour

Baltimore, Maryland headquartered Under Armour Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.56% lower at $13.71 with a total trading volume of 2.05 million shares. The stock is trading 2.40% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, EMEA region, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 39.38.

On February 28th, 2018, Under Armour announced that Karl-Heinz (Charlie) Maurath will retire as its Chief Revenue Officer, effective March 31st, 2018. The four regional leaders and the head of global retail will report directly to Patrik Frisk, President and COO, upon Maurath's departure, while Paul Fipps, Chief Digital Officer, will have oversight of the Company's global ecommerce business.

V.F. Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Greensboro, North Carolina headquartered V.F. Corp. recorded a trading volume of 2.49 million shares. The stock finished 2.99% lower at $72.39. The Company's shares have advanced 36.35% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.57%. Furthermore, shares of V.F. Corp., which engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 36.98.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $85 per share.

On March 19th, 2018, V.F. Corp. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Nautica® brand business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

