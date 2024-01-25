Textile Testing Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2023 and 2028; Industry Trends, Driving Forces, Challenges and Market Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Textile Testing Equipment Market is projected for substantial growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45%, according to a report by Technavio. The market is forecasted to witness an increase of USD 317.4 million between 2023 and 2028, driven by factors such as the rising demand for technical textiles, growth in domestic demand for textiles in APAC, and an increased demand for non-woven fabrics. Unlock a thorough understanding of market dynamics with historical data covering 2018 to 2022 and future projections spanning 2024-2028. Secure your free sample report to access more insights & analysis!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report outlines key drivers contributing to market growth, notably the increasing demand for technical textiles. The technical textile testing process, crucial for ensuring performance standards, is identified as a significant driver. However, challenges arise from health hazards associated with dyeing agents in the textile industry, marked by hazardous compounds and potential adverse effects on workers' health. Companies are adopting various strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market. Some of the key companies profiled include AMETEK Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hohenstein, Intertek Group Plc, Paramount Instruments, QIMA Ltd., Rieter Holding AG, SMARTEX, and more. Get an in-dept analysis on companies by purchasing the report today!

Market Segmentation Overview: The market is set for significant growth in the textile segment, valued at USD 870 million in 2018. APAC is estimated to contribute 60% to the market's growth by 2028. This report also has segmented the market based on application and end-users. The textile testing equipment market is set for remarkable expansion, driven by factors reshaping the operational landscape across industries. Explore growth analysis by revenue at global, regional, and country levels, uncover market trends, growth opportunities, and conduct a thorough analysis for the forecasted period. Get actionable insights and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market landscape. If you're ready to explore the dynamics of the textile testing equipment market, our FREE sample report is just a click away.

