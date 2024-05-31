Textile Testing Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 317.4 million from 2024-2028, Rise in demand for technical textiles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global textile testing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 317.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.45% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Textile companies and Professional testing agencies), Application (Apparel industry, Footwear industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hohenstein, Intertek Group Plc, Paramount Instruments, QIMA Ltd., Rieter Holding AG, Roaches Ltd., SDL Atlas, SGS SA, TESTEX Instruments Ltd., The Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre Ltd., TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD AG, and SMARTEX

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The textile industry is shifting towards sustainable fibers, with companies experimenting with blends of organic cotton, hemp, bamboo, and recycled fibers. This trend is driving the demand for textile testing equipment to ensure fiber strength and durability.

Notable companies like Levi Strauss and Synergy are leading this movement, while others like EnviroTextiles and Aquafil are innovating with hemp and recycled fibers, respectively. The global textile testing equipment market is poised to grow as manufacturers prioritize eco-friendly practices and increased production capacity.

The textile testing equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on advanced technology for fabric testing. Fiber testing is crucial for ensuring quality and consistency in textile production. Colors and dyes are also essential aspects of textile testing, requiring precise measurement and analysis. The trend towards sustainability is driving the development of eco-friendly testing methods and the use of digital technology for more efficient and accurate testing processes.

Thickness testing, machine testing, and crockmeter testing are other important areas of textile testing, ensuring the durability and strength of textiles. The industry is continuously evolving, with a strong emphasis on research and development to meet the demands of the textile industry.

Market Challenges

The textile industry's Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) encounter operational challenges, including power supply inconsistencies, labor skill shortages, and rising labor wages in Asia Pacific (APAC). Inconsistent power supply increases machine stress, leading to frequent maintenance and higher production costs. Skilled labor shortages can result in shop-floor mishaps and testing delays.

(APAC). Inconsistent power supply increases machine stress, leading to frequent maintenance and higher production costs. Skilled labor shortages can result in shop-floor mishaps and testing delays. APAC's labor wage increase impacts operational costs, potentially hindering investments in new textile testing equipment. Southeast Asian countries, such as India , Pakistan , and Bangladesh , face significant power deficits, while the Philippines anticipates a 5.3% annual power generation shortfall by 2026.

, , and , face significant power deficits, while anticipates a 5.3% annual power generation shortfall by 2026. The textile testing equipment market faces several challenges in ensuring the quality and consistency of textile products. These include the need for crockmeter testing to check colorfastness, the importance of durability testing for thickness and pilling, and the requirement for digital testing for accuracy and efficiency.

Additionally, the market must address the challenge of maintaining a high level of test accuracy with the use of various testing techniques such as Martindale abrasion, tensile testing, and Elmendorf tear testing. Thickness testing, dyeing techniques, and stuffing percentage are also crucial factors that need to be considered. Overall, the textile testing equipment market must continue to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download Free sample report in minutes

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Textile companies

1.2 Professional testing agencies Application 2.1 Apparel industry

2.2 Footwear industry

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Textile companies- The textile testing equipment market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing need for product innovation and in-house testing facilities among textile companies. Major players, such as Checkline and Toray Industries, invest in research and development to offer efficient and advanced textile products. Checkline provides equipment for measuring various textile properties, while Toray's Textile Test Center ensures quality evaluation based on international standards. These test centers boost the demand for textile testing equipment, driving market growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Textile Testing Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of instruments designed to evaluate the quality and performance attributes of textiles, including Fabric, Fiber, Tensile Strength, Bursting Force, Abrasion Resistance, Colorfastness, Moisture Content, Pilling, Shrinkage, Crease Recovery, Air Permeability, Martindale, Elmendorf, Hydrostatic Pressure, Flammability, Tear Strength, Thickness, Color Matching, Drape, Dynamic Water Absorption, Water Gloss, Stiffness, GSM, Wash Fastness, Light Reflectance Value, Fineness, Spectrophotometer, Evenness, Twist, and Crimp. These tests ensure the textiles meet industry standards and customer expectations for various applications.

Market Research Overview

The Textile Testing Equipment Market encompasses a range of instruments used to evaluate the quality and performance of textiles. These tools are essential for the textile industry to ensure product consistency, compliance with standards, and customer satisfaction. The market includes various types of testing equipment such as tensile testing machines, colorfastness testers, finishing machines, yarn testing machines, and digital imaging systems.

The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for high-quality textiles, growing awareness of consumer safety, and stringent regulations. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The future outlook of the market is promising due to the continuous advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of automated testing solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Textile Companies



Professional Testing Agencies

Application

Apparel Industry



Footwear Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio