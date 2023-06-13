Textiles Industry: TÜV Rheinland and BluWin to sign MOU

Collaboration for advancing sustainability standards within the textiles and apparel industry

LITTLETON, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand for environmentally friendly products continues to grow, the textiles industry faces the imperative of adopting sustainability practices throughout the supply chain. To address this challenge and drive change, TÜV Rheinland and BluWin will enter a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate and bring together their respective strengths and expertise. TÜV Rheinland and BluWin will collaborate on awareness campaigns and industry events to promote more sustainable practices and foster knowledge-sharing among stakeholders.

Through this partnership, TÜV Rheinland, with its extensive experience in quality assurance, certification as well as verifications, will work closely with BluWin, a high-impact climate solution provider that offers a suite of expert solutions to identify and reduce the adverse effects of the fashion, textile, and footwear industries.

"We are delighted to formalize our partnership with BluWin through this MoU. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainability practices, creating a more responsible and eco-conscious future for the sector," says Jia Liu, Global Sustainability Director for the Systems Business Stream of TÜV Rheinland. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward to broaden our service offerings for the textile industry: We are combining the vast knowledge of TÜV Rheinland in environmental, social and governance topics with BluWin's expertise in textile supply chain chemicals management and process efficiency improvement. By working closely with brands and retailers and their value partners, we will accelerate the industry transformation towards more circular business practices."

Omar Orrego, General Manager for BluWin said, "We are delighted to collaborate with TÜV Rheinland to advance environmental standards within the textiles and apparel industry. BluWin's expert services will benefit brands and retailers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders through adopting sustainable practices, and installing process efficiency improvement as we combat environmental challenges ahead".

By working together, the partners aim to inspire industry-wide change and accelerate the adoption of more sustainable measures within the textiles sector.

About TÜV Rheinland

Safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life: That is what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world's leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, the independent experts ensure trust along global flows of goods and value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. www.tuv.com

About BluWin Ltd.

BluWin is an integrated service provider to the textile, leather, apparel and footwear industries. Bluwin's expert solutions are designed to allow global Brands & Retailers and their local value chain partners accelerate their journey towards sustainable production and a circular economy.

Established in 2019 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, BluWin is the holding company to Sustainable Textile Solutions (STS) and BluWin Academy. www.bluwin.net

