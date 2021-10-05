TextMeAnywhere Donating Over $100,000 Worth of Text-to-Landline Service to Small Businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To help retail get back on their feet, TextMeAnywhere is donating six months of its text-to-landline service to 1,000 small retailers across North America. By offering over $100,000 worth of service, we hope to help relieve some of the struggles businesses face on the road to recovery following setbacks brought on by COVID-19 and get the economy moving again. To qualify for this offer, the small business must be a retailer based in Canada or the US with less than 50 employees. After the six months, there is no obligation to continue with the service.

TextMeAnywhere easily and quickly adds its customer texting feature to any existing business landline without requiring any changes to existing phone services.