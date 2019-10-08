Textmunication Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TXHD), a cloud-based communication technology holding company, today announced that David Thielen, Chief Operating Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 10th.

DATE: Thursday, October 10th

TIME: 12:30pm ET

LINK: www.tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Textmunication will discuss its announced strategy to acquire assets and existing businesses in the cannabis space that will allow the Company to build a brand focused, seed-to-sale, vertically- integrated organization centered around the "wellness lifestyle," and offer to consumers a family of trusted products that address both the fast growing cannabis market as well as the $4.2 trillion dollar wellness market (Global Wellness Institute).

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, wellness lifestyle, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality organizations and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the "Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers" of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

