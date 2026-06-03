TextNow Adds iHeartRadio to the Free Flex Plan -- Stream Music and Radio Without Paying for Data

iHeartRadio joins the growing roster of select apps included in TextNow's free data ecosystem

WATERLOO, ON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TextNow, the original app-based mobile phone service redefining how people stay connected, announced today that iHeartRadio will become a select app included in its Free Flex Plan, giving customers included 5G data access to stream music and live radio while on the go.

The partnership marks TextNow's first major content integration and reflects the company's broader push to build a free content ecosystem into its wireless offering, giving customers a more flexible experience that aligns with how people actually use their phones today. Instead of locking people into rigid monthly plans, TextNow gives people the ability to activate data when they need it, scale it based on their lifestyle and stay connected on a reliable national 5G network.

The launch also builds on TextNow's recent rollout of eSIM and flexible data plans, making it faster and easier for people to activate service directly from the app. With iHeartRadio now included in the Free Flex experience, customers can activate a free eSIM and get immediate access to their music and radio catalog.

The integration is part of TextNow's larger strategy to create a more customizable wireless experience that gives people greater control over how they stay connected and when they choose to pay for data.

"People don't want their phone service locked into one rigid model anymore," said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. "At TextNow our mission is to make the old way of paying for a phone service obsolete. TextNow is continuing to find new ways to give customers more for free, and adding iHeartRadio to the Free Flex Plan is a perfect example of that in practice: more included, nothing owed. Music and streaming are part of everyday life, and this partnership is another step toward building a wireless experience that is more flexible, modern and built around how people actually use their phones."

With iHeartRadio, listeners can access thousands of live radio stations, playlists and personalized music stations across devices.

"iHeartRadio is built to be everywhere its listeners are -- in the car, at home, on the go, and now as part of their phone plan. TextNow is reaching millions of Americans who deserve the same access to great audio that everyone else has. This is the kind of partnership that puts listeners first, and we are proud to be TextNow's first audio content partner," said Michael Biondo, President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for iHeartMedia.

TextNow's Free Flex Plan includes nationwide talk and text, plus included 5G data access for select apps. Customers can upgrade their data plan when they need it without being tied to traditional monthly contracts or oversized wireless plans.

The iHeartRadio integration is now available to eligible Free Flex customers.

About TextNow

Founded in Waterloo, Ontario in 2009, TextNow is the largest ad-supported free wireless service in the United States, built on the belief that phone service should be more flexible, accessible and affordable for everyone. TextNow delivers wireless service through an app, giving customers unlimited talk and text, free data for 25+ apps and access to the same 5G network as the major carriers. Those who need more can add wireless data on their own terms by the day, week, or month, and remove ads with the Unlimited Plan. TextNow has offices in San Francisco and Waterloo, Ontario. For more information, visit textnow.com or find us free in the App Store and Google Play.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

SOURCE TextNow