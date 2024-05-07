TextNow Shakes Up Wireless with First-of-its-Kind Free Mobile Data Offering

TextNow is the first and only mobile provider to offer truly free phone service with

SAN FRANCISCO and WATERLOO, ON , May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TextNow, the only free phone service provider in the U.S., is taking the next step towards eliminating the phone bill with the announcement of its new Free Essential Data offering. Launching today, TextNow's Free Essential Data offers customers free data for email, maps, rideshare apps and unlimited calling and texting on the nation's largest 5G network. This free data offering propels TextNow's mission to democratize reliable phone service by ensuring that customers never have to worry about losing connectivity because of an unpaid phone bill.

The average American spends close to $2,000 a year on their cell phone bill but doesn't have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense. Many of the big wireless carriers hike prices again and again while customers fall further and further behind on their bills. By comparison, TextNow is the first carrier to get advertisers to pay for cell phone service, so customers can get rid of their bill and keep more money for the things that matter.

"At TextNow, we're obsessed with charging people less, while giving them more and changing what consumers expect from their mobile service providers," said Derek Ting, CEO and co-founder of TextNow. "With this game changing launch of Free Essential Data, we're proving that phone service can be affordable and offer more choice and control to the consumer."

Customers who are looking for additional data, but don't want to overpay for their service, can also choose from the most flexible data options on the market with TextNow's money-saving Flexible Data Passes. Only pay for data when you want with options to purchase hourly ($0.99), daily ($4.99), or monthly ($39.99) data directly from the app. Customers can change or cancel data plans anytime with just a few taps and there are no lock-in contracts.

"More than 80% of our users are connected to Wi-Fi all or most of the time they are using their phone. With nearly ubiquitous Wi-Fi connectivity, there's no need for families to pay hundreds of dollars a month for data plans they ultimately don't need," continued Ting. "With our free service and low-cost, flexible data passes, we're helping people stay connected while only paying for what they need."

To get started with TextNow's free and flexible phone service, customers can download TextNow from the Play Store or App Store, sign up for an account, and order a SIM card right from the app. Once the SIM card is activated, customers are automatically added to TextNow's Free Essential Data plan.

TextNow is on a mission to make phone service free, easy, and accessible to all as the only mobile provider to offer unlimited calling and texting, and free essential data on the nation's largest 5G network. Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free mobile phone service in the U.S., supported by advertising. We have offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Waterloo, Ontario and our app has been downloaded more than 250 million times globally. Our phone service helps millions of people connect freely every month. For more information visit

