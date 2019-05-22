Textron Aviation Names Flightdocs A Recommended Provider

"We are very happy to announce this new relationship with Textron Aviation," said Rick Heine, CEO of Flightdocs. "This is a big win for Flightdocs, and it is a giant win for Textron Aviation customers. Choice and free market competition always produces the best products and services and now Textron Aviation customers get to choose what's best for them. We currently support approximately 1,000 Textron Aviation business aircraft worldwide and this relationship will further enhance each customer's experience."

Using API integrations, the two organizations aim to create a seamless flow of maintenance information and documentation to enhance the customer's experience. While customers may select Flightdocs' products and services immediately, Textron Aviation and Flightdocs plan on a full integration of systems for enhanced services in Q3 2019.

Learn more at www.flightdocs.com/textron.

ABOUT FLIGHTDOCS

Flightdocs provides mission-critical cloud-based maintenance, compliance and inventory management Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to the aviation industry. The company's solutions allow aircraft owners and operators to track and manage the maintenance and airworthiness of their aircraft, comply with rigorous safety rules and regulatory guidelines, reduce costs, mitigate risks and minimize asset downtime. Flightdocs' customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years. For more information, please visit www.flightdocs.com

Media Contact:

Mercedes Jorge

mjorge@flightdocs.com

SOURCE Flightdocs

Related Links

https://www.flightdocs.com

