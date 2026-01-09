Texture and WattTime Deliver Real-Time Emissions Intelligence for Operational Decision-Making

Texture and WattTime have partnered to bring real-time marginal CO₂ emissions intelligence directly into the Texture platform. Energy services companies can view emissions impact alongside normalized energy data across sites, devices, and portfolios, with no additional setup required. The integration supports clearer operational decision-making, sustainability reporting, and planning by embedding trusted grid emissions data directly into existing workflows.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy services companies are increasingly incorporating emissions considerations into how they operate, plan, and report. Yet it remains challenging to connect real-time emissions data with day-to-day operational insights and site-level decisions. Texture and WattTime are partnering to address that challenge.

This collaboration brings WattTime's trusted real-time marginal emissions data directly into the Texture platform, enabling customers to view and act on emissions impact alongside their core energy data — without additional integration work or system configuration.

"Our partnership with WattTime brings reliable emissions intelligence directly into the operational workflows our customers use every day," said Nicholas Brown, CPO of Texture. "This helps organizations make more informed decisions about both performance and environmental impact." Post this

What This Partnership Enables

The integration allows energy services companies to access emissions intelligence within the same workflows they already use to manage sites, devices, and operational insights in Texture.

Joint Value Highlights

Real-time emissions visibility : View marginal CO₂ emissions data, supplied by WattTime, directly within Texture.

: View marginal CO₂ emissions data, supplied by WattTime, directly within Texture. Operational context : Emissions data is automatically layered onto normalized energy data (sites, devices, utility bills), enabling clearer understanding of environmental impact.

: Emissions data is automatically layered onto normalized energy data (sites, devices, utility bills), enabling clearer understanding of environmental impact. Improved decision-making : Organizations can evaluate the emissions implications of consumption patterns, scheduling, and distributed energy operations.

: Organizations can evaluate the emissions implications of consumption patterns, scheduling, and distributed energy operations. Scalable and pre-configured: All Texture workspaces include WattTime-powered emissions signals — no extra setup required.

Why This Matters for Energy Services Companies

Integrating emissions data into operational workflows has historically required custom pipelines, manual modeling, or separate systems that don't align well with day-to-day energy management. For energy services companies, this creates friction: emissions insights may exist, but they often sit outside the context of the operational data needed to act on them.

With Texture, this process becomes significantly more streamlined. The platform already normalizes site, device, and utility data into a consistent structure. By enriching this data with WattTime's real-time emissions signals, Texture enables organizations to view environmental impact directly alongside operational performance—within a single, unified interface.

This helps energy services companies interpret emissions data more clearly, compare it across portfolios, and incorporate it into reporting, planning, and potential automation use cases without additional integration work. The result is a more practical and accessible way to bring emissions intelligence into both strategic and day-to-day decision-making.

"Our team has a shared mission to make actionable power grid emissions data as accessible and easy to use as possible, and our partnership with Texture is helping to do just that," said WattTime's vice president of strategic growth, Laura Corso. "Texture's users can now access highly granular data to make more informed decisions about a variety of power grid interventions and find out how their actions affect or, ideally, reduce carbon emissions."

What's Available Today

Through the partnership, real-time marginal CO₂ emissions data from WattTime is now incorporated directly into Texture's Signals framework. This means that emissions impact is automatically available across sites, devices, and portfolio-level views the moment an organization begins using Texture.

Rather than exposing raw data, Texture calculates emissions metrics using WattTime inputs in a way that aligns with partner data agreements while still providing customers with the insights they need. Energy services companies can use this information to assess operational impact, understand consumption patterns in relation to grid emissions, and support internal or customer-facing sustainability reporting.

In addition to what's currently available, Texture will also introduce avoided emissions metrics in the future. This will give organizations a more complete picture of environmental performance over time and strengthen long-term impact analysis.

About WattTime

WattTime is an environmental tech nonprofit that provides real-time and historical grid emissions data. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers, WattTime develops tools that help organizations incorporate emissions intelligence into energy and sustainability decision-making.

About Texture

Texture is a platform to automate complex grid operations. The platform integrates, normalizes, and enriches data from devices, meters, and markets, giving energy service companies the real-time intelligence needed to manage their networks scale. Texture enables its customers to streamline program operations, improve grid reliability, and deploy advanced energy workflows with confidence.

