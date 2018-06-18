Texture Health Announces Partnership with Health Management Associates

"Texture Health is at the forefront of healthcare technology solutions, providing a platform that will help health care systems thrive under value-based payment models," said Jay Rosen, founder and president of Health Management Associates. "This integrated care management platform will benefit patients, payors and providers. It's a win for everyone."

Texture Health's integrated, patient-centric care management platform enables better coordination, communication and collaboration to drive better outcomes and lower costs. Texture combines healthcare and technical expertise to create an integrated, advanced and highly-configurable, cloud-based and mobile technology solution that helps providers, health plans, patients and the people who care for them connect, communicate and collaborate.

"Health Management Associates is committed to helping their clients achieve the best health outcomes for the population at the lowest cost. We have a relevant and customizable solution to enable care transformation in this way," said Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer of Texture Health. "Our platform puts care management, patient engagement and analytics all in one integrated solution."

The Texture platform features a configurable, role-based dashboard, in-depth analytics and seamless integration into existing systems, to track important goal-based metrics like total cost of care, patient satisfaction, provider performance and network utilization.

About Texture Health

Texture Health collectively represents years of experience in driving delivery system redesign and practice innovation. We have supported high-value, integrated delivery systems in their path to value-based care and have developed the cutting-edge technologies to make it happen. With a shared vision to stay on the leading edge of healthcare transformation, Texture Health was created as a joint investment between Gary Comer Inc. (GCI) and Safety Net Connect (SNC) in collaboration with Medical Home Network. Visit texturehealth.com for more information.

About Health Management Associates (HMA)

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare reform, policy, programs and financing. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, institutional investors, foundations and associations. With 22 offices and nearly 200 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team is always within client reach. Visit healthmanagement.com for more information.

