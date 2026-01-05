TEYU Chillers Scale Up with Quality: 230,000 Units Delivered Annually, Powering Reliable Global Industrial Cooling

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEYU, a long-established supplier of global industrial laser cooling solutions, has achieved a new production milestone: the company now delivers 230,000 chillers annually. Backed by an annual production capacity of 300,000 units, this milestone demonstrates TEYU's ability to scale output without compromising product reliability. The increased shipment volume responds to growing global demand for stable, high-precision cooling, particularly from the laser and semiconductor manufacturing sectors. TEYU's industrial chillers are now deployed across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

A selection of TEYU industrial chillers, reflecting more than a decade of market leadership in laser cooling solutions worldwide.

A Decade at the Top

Between 2015 and 2025, TEYU held the No. 1 position in the global laser chiller market. Over that period, it supplied cooling systems to more than 10,000 companies worldwide. The latest shipment milestone signals not only TEYU's scale, but the confidence industrial users place in equipment that must run reliably around the clock.

Quality as the Engine of Scale

TEYU credits much of its growth to strict control over production. Every industrial chiller is built under an ISO 9001:2015-certified system and undergoes hands-on reliability checks before leaving the factory. These tests put the units through their paces, running at high temperatures, enduring vibration, and operating for extended periods to ensure long-term durability.

Six MES-driven production lines and a component standardization rate above 80 percent help TEYU maintain uniform performance across high-volume output.

Advanced Product Innovation for Precision and Power

TEYU's product line encompasses a comprehensive range from compact laboratory chillers to industrial cooling systems specifically engineered for ultra-high-power fiber lasers. These products support critical applications across a diverse spectrum of industries, including industrial laser processing, semiconductor manufacturing, medical instruments, precision CNC machining, industrial additive manufacturing, and industrial digital printing.

Key Models:

CWFL & CWFL PRO Series: Fiber Laser Chillers for 1 kW to 240 kW Systems

The CWFL and CWFL PRO series represent TEYU's flagship solutions for full-power fiber laser cooling, particularly for customers in Europe and North America who require higher performance and stricter compliance. The largest fiber laser chiller in the lineup, the CWFL-240000, is built for systems that run at 240 kW. It incorporates a dual-circuit cooling architecture and supports smart factory communication protocols, enabling stable operation under the heavy thermal loads common in aerospace manufacturing and large-scale metal processing. Models from CWFL-3000HNP to CWFL-30000KT are certified by UL or SGS, underscoring their safety and reliability in global markets.

CWUP Series: Laboratory-Grade Precision Cooling (±0.08°C to ±0.1°C) for Ultrafast Lasers and Demanding Applications

Designed for picosecond and femtosecond lasers, the high-precision chiller CWUP-20 PRO delivers a temperature stability of ±0.08°C via PID control. The system uses low-GWP refrigerants, supports RS-485 remote monitoring, and integrates multiple safety protections. Its compact build makes it well-suited for semiconductor production and precision micromachining environments.

CW Series: 0.5 kW to 45 kW Cooling Capacity for Machine Tools and Industrial Applications

The CW Series offers a versatile range of solutions for machine tools, CNC spindles, CO₂ laser cutting and engraving, UV printers, and other industrial equipment requiring dependable cooling. Known for intelligent temperature control and long-term durability, the series includes UL-certified chiller models such as the CW-5200TI and CW-6200BN, both compliant with stringent U.S. and Canadian safety standards.

Manufacturing Scale That Delivers

TEYU's operational backbone is its 50,000 sqm R&D and manufacturing campus, anchored by six automated lines integrated with an MES system. This facility enables an annual capacity of up to 300,000 industrial chillers. The company maintains tight quality control and shortens delivery cycles—especially for large-volume orders—by standardizing more than 80% of its components and producing several critical parts in-house.

Global Reach with Local Support

TEYU industrial chillers are currently deployed across more than 100 countries and regions. To keep customers' systems running reliably, the company maintains service hubs spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas. These regional teams provide local technical guidance, diagnostics, spare-parts coordination, and maintenance support, ensuring essential systems remain online with minimal disruption.

Advancing Toward Greener Cooling

As customers place greater emphasis on sustainable cooling, TEYU is increasing its use of low-GWP refrigerants, including R-32, R-1234yf, R-513A, and R-290. Chillers built with these next-generation refrigerants comply with EU F-Gas regulations and U.S. SNAP requirements, supporting both environmental targets and global market standards.

TEYU's engineering direction also emphasizes energy efficiency and modular construction, which reduces material use and simplifies service throughout a product's life cycle.

Quote from Leadership

"Delivering 230,000 chillers annually is not just a sign of our capacity, it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and reliability," said Winson Tamg, Co-founder & Executive Director of TEYU. "By combining advanced manufacturing, rigorous testing, and intelligent design, we ensure our industrial chillers deliver the long-term stability and precision that global industrial customers demand."

About TEYU

Founded in 2002 and operating under the TEYU and S&A brands, the company has grown into a premier global industrial chiller manufacturer. With over 23 years of expertise, 66 national patents, and a massive automated production capability, TEYU delivers scalable, high-quality cooling solutions. Built under the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, and many models hold CE, RoHS, REACH, UL, and SGS certifications. TEYU supports mission-critical applications in laser, laboratory, and industrial sectors across more than 100 countries.

