TEZ and T2 announce T2MobilePay powered by TEXT2PARK

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders TEZ and T2 have partnered to deliver two best-in-class solutions that combine TEZ's cutting-edge, app-free and contactless mobile payment platform, TEXT2PARK®, with T2's robust Iris™ parking management software and renowned T2 Luke® Pay Stations.

Contactless technology plays a vital role in every aspect of the parking and mobility industry. Operators and owners of parking related real estate recognize they need to accelerate adoption of multiple payment options to ensure their operations are easily accessible. And they benefit greatly from their customers and data being their own.

The combined technology of MobilePay records all transaction data in a user-friendly system that enables complete control over and insight into daily parking activity and customer data, and also accounts for and reconciles existing third-party mobile app transactions. Customers appreciate an enhanced user experience that includes a powerful survey tool, two-way SMS-based text communication, and informative real-time public messages.

"In today's market, generating revenue, offering end users touchless solutions, and owning customer data are of utmost importance to parking operations," said Michael Hamilton, VP, Product Management for T2 Systems. "T2 is thrilled to partner with TEZ to check all three of these boxes for our customers with T2 MobilePay, further enhancing the value of the Iris platform."

T2 MobilePay can be white labeled in the TEXT2PARK® transaction and digital receipt screens to promote individual locations, brands, and parking programs. The system can also be used to send real-time, geotargeted public messages and digital banner ads to end users, creating a brand-new monetization opportunity for operators, and a more personalized guest experience for customers.

"The contactless revolution continues. Today's dynamic business landscape demands flexibility, ease of use, and multiple payment options and integrations. Imagine a pay station in your customer's hand," said Steve Resnick, Chief Revenue Officer at TEZ. "We did, and we believe we have created an unsurpassed data-driven value-proposition for operators, clients and customers alike. We are extremely excited to partner with T2 in delivering the industry's most technology-forward, customer-friendly, and accountable mobile solution available."

TEZ is a pioneering software developer that creates app-free, cloud-based mobile solutions to enhance end-user customer experiences in the parking and hospitality industries. By digitizing service with TEXT2PARK®, SMS Valet®, PERMIT2PARK® and TEXT4SERVICE®, operators and owners of commercial real estate speed up service, automate processes and streamline their operations, generating more revenue. Founded in 2011 by the team that created and patented market-disrupting restaurant paging systems, TEZ platforms offers real-time reporting, dashboard analytics capacities and a comprehensive digital audit trail to maximize accountability and profitability in a simple SaaS interface. For more information, follow TEZ on LinkedIn or visit www.tezhq.com

T2 is the largest provider of parking, transportation, and mobility solutions in North America. With over 25 years in business T2 now serves more than 1,700 customers and maintains the largest Customer Community with over 5,000 active members. T2's open technology and best practices are used to process over 2 billion US dollars annually, and the company's PARCS, Permits, Enforcement, Pay Stations, and Professional Services capabilities are renowned for innovation and reliability. T2 solutions help universities, municipalities, operators, healthcare campuses, and transportation hubs generate revenue and operate efficiently with integrated solutions featuring touchless and contactless options. From curbside management to gateless, from mobile payments to transportation demand management, T2 strives to make every trip a smooth journey by streamlining the parking, mobility, and transportation experience with technology solutions that help organizations manage resources, achieve goals, and empower consumers with choices.

