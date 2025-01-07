TEZ Technology Taps The Uptown Agency to Drive Brand Growth

Innovative parking and mobility leader TEZ Technology partners with The Uptown Agency to drive growth Post this

"We are honored to partner with TEZ Technology and support their continued growth and innovation," Joseph Alexander, CEO of The Uptown Agency, said. "Their commitment to revolutionizing mobility solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify brands that make a real impact. Together, we're poised to take TEZ Technology's brand to the next level, and we can't wait to get started."

TEZ Technology is one of several new clients The Uptown Agency is onboarding as its impressive client list grows.

"When we sought a partner to help us grow the TEZ brand, The Uptown Agency's track record of success and deep expertise made them the clear choice," said Don Abell, Vice President of Marketing at TEZ Technology. "We are confident their creative approach and industry insights will drive our brand to new heights, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. Together, they will deliver measurable results and build greater brand recognition for TEZ Technology.

About The Uptown Agency

The Uptown Agency is a full-service strategic communications firm specializing in brand strategy, digital marketing, and public relations. Known for its innovative approaches and results-driven campaigns, The Uptown Agency partners with organizations across industries to amplify their brand presence, drive engagement, and achieve measurable success. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to excellence, The Uptown Agency delivers tailored solutions that help clients stand out in today's competitive marketplace. For more information, visit www.theuptownagency.com.

About TEZ Technology

TEZ Technology is a leading provider of innovative mobility, parking, and payment solutions. It empowers businesses to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. Focusing on leading-edge technology and seamless integrations, TEZ delivers a solutions suite that redefines convenience and efficiency across multiple industries. Trusted by customers, TEZ continues to create more intelligent, more connected systems and platforms for a mobile-first world. For more information, visit www.teztechnology.com.

