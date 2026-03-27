Tezign Launches Generative Enterprise Agent (GEA): An Agentic AI Architecture for Real Business Workflows

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As large language models rapidly enter enterprise environments, AI is evolving from Copilot-style assistance tools into agentic systems capable of understanding business objectives and continuously executing tasks. Tezign has officially launched its enterprise agent system GEA (Generative Enterprise Agent) and introduced a new enterprise Agentic AI paradigm centered on the System of Context as its core infrastructure—shifting AI from single-response generation toward proactive execution across real business workflows.

Unlike traditional generative AI systems that rely primarily on prompt-driven interactions, GEA uses enterprise context as the foundation for reasoning. This enables AI to understand brand guidelines, historical decision logic, customer assets, and operational processes, allowing it to participate in continuous, cross-functional business execution.

Agentic AI for business is emerging as a new paradigm distinct from foundation models alone—one that orchestrates models, tools, and contextual knowledge to reason over business goals and execute actions, rather than merely generating responses.

GEA is built on Tezign's proprietary four-layer enterprise agent architecture:

Intent Layer

Orchestration Layer

Agent Skills Layer

Context Layer

The Intent Layer translates business objectives into structured execution paths, allowing the system to operate based on organizational goals rather than prompts.

The Orchestration Layer, powered by Tezign's proprietary Creative Reasoning Model, performs task decomposition, multi-path reasoning, and model routing across more than 30 foundation models to dynamically determine optimal execution strategies. Unlike conventional language models optimized for convergent responses, the Creative Reasoning Model enables divergent reasoning across multiple strategy paths—supporting continuous exploration and optimization in complex enterprise decision scenarios.

The Agent Skills Layer provides more than 400 callable skill modules that transform enterprise workflows into reusable execution capabilities.

The Context Layer, built on the enterprise Context System, establishes a unified single source of truth that supports consistent reasoning and execution across all agents.

At the execution layer, GEA introduces GEA Claw as its Proactive Agent engine, enabling agents to continuously monitor internal and external business signals and automatically trigger next-step actions within defined operational boundaries. Unlike general-purpose agents designed for one-off operations, GEA Claw can dynamically leverage enterprise context systems, research assets, and skill modules to continuously advance strategy generation, content production, and decision optimization—allowing enterprises to operate a 24/7 agent execution network for the first time.

The foundational infrastructure supporting this capability is the System of Context. Through semantic recognition, structured indexing, and dynamic retrieval mechanisms, the system transforms brand assets, product knowledge, customer insights, project history, and decision logic—traditionally stored for human interpretation—into AI-native contextual networks accessible by agents. Combined with permission control and progressive context disclosure mechanisms, the System of Context ensures both enterprise-level security and operational efficiency, enabling all agents to reason and act on a shared organizational knowledge foundation.

To support enterprise transformation in the Agentic AI era, Tezign has established three core strategic offerings across technology, business, and organizational layers:

At the technology layer , Tezign provides GEA (Generative Enterprise Agent) as enterprise agent infrastructure;

, Tezign provides as enterprise agent infrastructure; At the business layer , Tezign delivers AI Fullstack solutions designed for real operational deployment across enterprise workflows;

, Tezign delivers designed for real operational deployment across enterprise workflows; At the organizational layer, Tezign introduces ABC+ (AI Builders & Creators +) to help enterprises upgrade talent structures and collaboration models for the agent-driven workplace.

Together, these offerings form a complete implementation framework for enterprise-scale Agentic AI adoption.

Built on the GEA architecture, Tezign has developed four domain-level enterprise agent systems covering critical operational workflows:

Insight & Research GEA

Content Ops & Distribution GEA

Design & Creation GEA

Product R&D GEA

These systems support consumer insight generation, content production and distribution, brand design system construction, and product innovation decision-making—transforming agent capabilities from isolated tools into cross-functional enterprise collaboration systems.

GEA has already been deployed across more than 180 global enterprise customers, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies.

As enterprise software shifts from workflow systems toward reasoning systems, the competitive frontier of AI is moving from model capability to contextual capability. The launch of GEA marks the transition of enterprise AI from the Copilot stage to the Proactive Agent stage, signaling a shift in which intelligent agents evolve from assistant tools into execution layers embedded directly within business operations.

Enterprise agent systems are now emerging as a new generation of infrastructure connecting organizational knowledge, operational workflows, and execution capabilities.

SOURCE Tezign