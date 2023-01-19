TF Bank AB has received approval to change method for calculating the capital requirement for operational risk

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has given TF Bank permission to use the Alternative Standardised Approach to calculate the capital requirement for operational risk. The change results in the capital requirement for operational risk being significantly closer to the business' own perception of its operational risks. The approval has strengthened TF Bank's capital situation.

TF Bank is changing its method for calculating operational risk from the Standardised Approach to the Alternative Standardised Approach. Applied to TF Bank per 30 September 2022, the total capital ratio would have increased from 15.0 % to 16.2 %, compared with the regulatory requirement of 11.8 %. The Tier 1 capital ratio would have increased from 13.4 % to 14.4 %, compared with the regulatory requirement of 9.6 %. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio would have increased from 11.7 % to 12.7 %, compared with the regulatory requirement of 8.0 %.

