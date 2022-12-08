TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2022
Dec 08, 2022, 03:25 ET
BORAS, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,429 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Nov-22
|
Nov-21
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
547
|
474
|
15 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
566
|
276
|
105 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
1,251
|
893
|
40 %
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Nov 22
|
Jan-Nov 21
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
5,504
|
4,359
|
26 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
4,773
|
2,194
|
118 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
8,366
|
5,988
|
40 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for November 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2022 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
TF Bank AB (publ)
