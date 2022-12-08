TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2022

TF Bank AB (publ)

Dec 08, 2022

BORAS, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,429 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

                                   

                                   

 Month

                                   

Nov-22

                                   

Nov-21

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

Consumer Lending


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

547

 

474

 

15 %

 

                                   

Credit Cards


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

566

 

276

 

105 %

 

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions


                                   

  Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

1,251

 

893

 

40 %

 

                                   

                                   

 Cumulative for the year

                                   

Jan-Nov 22

                                   

Jan-Nov 21

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

Consumer Lending


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

5,504

 

4,359

 

26 %

 

                                   

Credit Cards


                                   

  New lending, SEK million

 

4,773

 

2,194

 

118 %

 

                                   

Ecommerce Solutions


                                   

  Transaction volume*, SEK million

 

8,366

 

5,988

 

40 %

 

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2022 are preliminary.

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

