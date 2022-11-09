TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2022
Nov 09, 2022, 03:36 ET
BORAS, Sweden , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,938 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.
|
Month
|
Oct-22
|
Oct-21
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
506
|
446
|
13 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
566
|
242
|
134 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
881
|
735
|
20 %
|
Cumulative for the year
|
Jan-Oct 22
|
Jan-Oct 21
|
Change
|
Consumer Lending
|
New lending, SEK million
|
4 957
|
3 886
|
28 %
|
Credit Cards
|
New lending, SEK million
|
4 207
|
1 917
|
119 %
|
Ecommerce Solutions
|
Transaction volume*, SEK million
|
7 115
|
5 096
|
40 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for October 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
