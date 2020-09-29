TF Holdings' iQ Decision Engine Announces New Partnership With Vergent Loan Management Services

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Decision Engine (iQDE), a subsidiary of TF Holdings, Inc., has partnered with Vergent Loan Management Software to offer a full-cycle solution for lenders that includes integrated software, data and decisioning models.

iQDE is a fintech company whose decisioning software can be used across multiple consumer lending segments, including installment, auto and line of credit loans to automate decisions using highly predictive models to analyze credit and fraud risks. iQDE models are based on over 18 years of decisioning over two million loans, while Vergent offers comprehensive tools to manage portfolios from over 50 years of accumulated experience. With this partnership, the companies provide complementary services and a seamless experience for lenders.

Martin Wong, CEO of TF Holdings said, "Our experience in online consumer lending is unmatched in the industry and lenders using iQDE and Vergent will undoubtedly see vast improvement in originations, credit performance and servicing capabilities."

With Vergent LMS + iQ Decision Engine, lenders now have a powerful lending solution supported by agile, real-time decision-making that's backed by the data sources and credit bureaus lenders know and trust. Lenders will no longer have to manage separate software, data, and decisioning subscriptions and can instead focus on growing their lending portfolio.

iQDE will continue to offer services as a standalone company and refine its core data scoring models, which have already powered 2M consumer loans and $4B originated across numerous lending portfolios.

About TF Holdings, Inc.

TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company's businesses serve consumers and lenders with a portfolio of innovative products, including Jora Credit, Echo Credit, iQ Decision Engine and the Cortex loan management platform. TF Holdings, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas, and backed by prominent venture capital firms Sequoia and Technology Crossover Ventures.

