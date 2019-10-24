TF Holdings Promotes Ranga Kothamasu to President

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Holdings, software and financial services innovator, announces the promotion of Ranga Kothamasu from Chief Risk Officer to President of the Company.

Ranga joined the organization in 2011 as a Director of Risk Management. In 2014, he was promoted to Chief Risk Officer, and oversaw a team that expanded the depth and breadth of analytics in risk, marketing and operations metrics. Over the last two years, Ranga helped launch the company's direct-to-consumer lending businesses, Jora Credit and Echo Credit.

"Ranga has been an exceptional contributor in all of the many roles he has held in our organization," said Martin Wong, CEO of TF Holdings. "I congratulate him and wish him continued success in his new position."

Ranga brings over 15 years of experience in financial services and other analytical domains to the role. Before joining the organization, Ranga served as Assistant Vice President of Credit Risk at HSBC, and Scientific Consultant at both SAP and Khimetrics.

"It is my goal to capitalize the incredible potential that TF Holdings has from its financial, technology and analytical undertakings over the last 15+ years," said Ranga. "It is an honor to be part of a company that has such great talent and is constantly looking to invent and grow responsibly."

Ranga holds a PhD in Industrial Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

About TF Holdings, Inc.

TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies, provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company's businesses serve consumers and lenders with a portfolio of innovative products, including Jora Credit, Echo Credit, iQ Decision Engine, and the Cortex loan management platform. TF Holdings, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas, and backed by prominent venture capital firms Sequoia and Technology Crossover Ventures.

