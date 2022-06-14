TFBIC Leads Again in Highest Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in Texas

WACO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies (TFBIC) again received the "Highest Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in Texas," according to the recently released J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM.

For eleven consecutive years, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has achieved this outstanding honor from J.D. Power for auto insurance customer satisfaction. For this 2022 study, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance ranked highest in all five study factors: Interaction, Price, Policy Offerings, Billing Process and Policy Information, and Claims.

"This award is such an honor and we were so pleased when we received word that we had achieved the highest score for the eleventh consecutive time," said Mike Gerik, Executive Vice President for the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. "We take pride in our membership and are committed to delivering a superior level of personal service to our 500,000+ member-families every day."

Read the full press release from J.D. Power here:

https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2022-us-auto-insurance-study

About Texas Farm Bureau Insurance ®:

For over six decades, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has been protecting our members' moments – the big, the small, and the everyday. Our 850+ agents and over 300 claims personnel provide prompt, efficient, personal service to our more than 500,000 member-families all across our great state. With auto, home, farm and ranch, life, health, as well as other insurance products, we've been protecting Texans since 1952. For more information, please visit txfb-ins.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

