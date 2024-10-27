TFC Logistics Returns to the General Freight Market, Celebrates 22 Years of Excellence

COVINGTON, Ga., Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a hiatus beginning in the summer of 2015, TFC Logistics, the powerhouse parent company of MXC Logistics, has made a bold return to the general freight industry with a renewed fleet of over 1,100 tractor trailers spread across the United States. Re-entering the market at a pivotal time in their history, TFC Logistics also celebrates its 22nd anniversary as a trusted name in transportation, ready to revolutionize general freight once again.

TFC Logistics paused its general freight operations nearly a decade ago to focus on healthcare logistics, a move that evolved into one of the company's most successful strategies to date. During this period, they channeled resources into their specialized healthcare courier division, MedXpress Connect, now rebranded as MXC Logistics. The transition wasn't just successful—it was game-changing. By dedicating themselves to the unique demands of the medical logistics sector, TFC Logistics earned the prestigious title of the #1 medical courier company in the United States for eight consecutive years, as ranked by the National Medical Couriers Safety Administration (NMCSA).

The company's success in healthcare logistics was built on its commitment to precision, reliability, and safety in handling time-sensitive and critical medical deliveries. Through this, they achieved industry leadership and established themselves as the go-to courier for health organizations across the country. Now, TFC Logistics is set to re-apply that winning formula to the general freight industry, aiming to reclaim its former dominance with the same drive and innovation.

James Barnett, Founder and COO of MXC Logistics, spoke on the company's return to general freight: "This comeback isn't just a continuation of our story; it's the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Our team's passion for excellence, coupled with the expertise we've honed in healthcare logistics, gives us a unique edge as we re-enter this space."

With this re-expansion into general freight, TFC Logistics is well-positioned to leverage its established 3PL consulting capabilities and networked expertise to make a formidable impact in the sector. The company is confident that the strategies and innovations that secured their reputation in healthcare logistics will set a new standard in the freight industry.

As TFC Logistics celebrates its 22nd anniversary, the team is excited to show how their experience and operational excellence will set the bar for the future of freight. The question on everyone's mind: can TFC Logistics achieve in general freight what it did with MXC Logistics? Only time will tell, but with a seasoned team, an impressive fleet, and a drive to lead, TFC Logistics seems primed to make its mark once again.

For more information, visit www.tfclogistics.org.

Contact:

TFC Logistics

Public Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (256) 615-1764 ext. 1004

SOURCE TFC Logistics