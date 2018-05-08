TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Glenn Mattes as New Chief Executive Officer

Robert Mills, TFF Pharmaceuticals' Chairman of the Board, said, "With Glenn at the helm as our CEO, we have honored our promise to investors to build a dynamic leadership team. He is the right strategic fit for taking TFF Pharmaceuticals from inception to a strong commercial success. Glenn has a proven track record of growing and advancing transformational pharmaceutical therapeutics to market leadership worldwide."

TFF Pharmaceuticals recently closed an offering of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, resulting in gross proceeds of $14 million. The funding will be used to accelerate development of the company's pipeline of advanced performance dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions, such as lung transplant recovery, severe asthma, COPD, and pulmonary infections.

"I am excited to begin my new role at TFF Pharmaceuticals," said CEO Glenn Mattes. "Our breakthrough Thin Film Freezing proprietary platform and leading-edge product portfolio address lung diseases and conditions that cause suffering and mortality throughout the world. We intend to develop and commercialize drug products that will have a positive impact globally on public health as well as significant long-term returns for our investors."

Mr. Mattes has proven himself a respected leader at the CEO, Board of Directors and senior advisor levels for several public and private companies in the healthcare arena. As Executive Chairman of Translational Sciences, Inc. the company consummated a global strategic collaboration in 2015 with Daiichi Sankyo for its lead cardiovascular asset. Prior to joining Translational Sciences, Mr. Mattes was CEO of Arno Therapeutics, a publicly traded company with a portfolio of development stage oncology therapeutic compounds, and a highly regarded group of founding investors.

From 2002 thru 2011, Mr. Mattes served as President of Tibotec Therapeutics, a Johnson & Johnson operating company, where he led, from inception, the organization responsible for the development, marketing, sales and business development of oncology and novel antiretroviral therapeutics. Tibotec's revenues grew from zero to approximately $1 billion under Mr. Mattes' leadership. At Tibotec he led the successful launch of the first two Johnson & Johnson products launched into the HIV/AIDS market and presided over the growth of both Doxil and Procrit in the oncology therapeutic and supportive care categories.

From 1998 thru 2002, Mr. Mattes served as Vice President of Worldwide Commercial and Clinical Operations at Centocor Inc. He played a critical role in defining the company's overall business direction as well as developing and implementing the strategy leading to the growth of ReoPro and the commercial launch of Remicade.

Prior to joining Centocor, Mr. Mattes was at Rhône Poulenc Rorer, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, including President of RPR Canada and General Manager of U.S. pharmaceuticals. At Rhône Poulenc Rorer he built a market-leading asthma and allergy treatment business, with a focus on inhalation therapies. In addition, he was the General Manager of Advanced Therapeutics and Oncology, North America, and headed the successful launches of two blockbuster drugs, Taxotere and Lovenox.

In 2008, Mr. Mattes was honored with an appointment to the President's Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS by President George W. Bush and the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. In his service to the United States as a member of PACHA, he was a key contributor to the committee responsible for counseling both the Bush and Obama administrations on domestic and global health and treatment issues.

Mr. Mattes serves on the Boards of Advantagene, Inc., Deck Therapeutics, Cornovus, Inc. and CannaMetrix. He is an advisor to the Gores Group and Clayton Foundation for Research, and served as an advisor to PTV Healthcare. Mr. Mattes is also an Operating Partner of Revival Healthcare.

Mr. Mattes received a Bachelor of Science degree from the City University of New York.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. In early testing the Thin Film Freezing (TFF) proprietary platform significantly improved the solubility of drugs that have poor water solubility.

The Company has generated numerous formulations for dry powder delivery to the lungs. The initial focus is on dry powder drugs for inhalation of both biologic and small molecule drugs that currently cannot be formulated for dry powder delivery by other means. TFF Pharmaceuticals expects that these dry powder formulations, which can be delivered directly to the lungs via inhaler, will avoid certain negative side effects that come from delivering these drugs systematically. For more information, visit tffpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TFF's expected use of the proceeds from its Series A financing round; the market opportunity for TFF's product candidates; and the business strategies and development plans of TFF. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those predicted include TFF's ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, TFF does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact: Sandra Oak, Nsight Public Relations, 321-591-1508, soak@nsightpr.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact: Robert Mills, Chairman of the Board, TFF Pharmaceuticals, 860-488-8227, investorinfo@tffpharma.com

SOURCE TFF Phartmaceuticals

