TFG: A One Stop Shop for Communities' Legislative and Funding Needs

TFG's strategic alignment accelerates the firm's mission to help build stronger, more vibrant communities nationwide.

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferguson Group (TFG) is proud to announce a comprehensive alignment and expansion of its Advocacy, Grants, and Consulting Divisions in response to the increasing demands of communities nationwide. This strategic initiative will enhance the firm's mission to help build stronger, more vibrant communities across the country.

"The firm's expansion and strategic alignment of all of our services are among many steps we have taken recently to help our clients continue to achieve their policy objectives and win federal grants," said Roger Gwinn, TFG CEO. "Our goal has always been to empower local communities with a strong voice in Washington and ensure they have the resources to thrive."

Founded in 1982, TFG, specializes in federal advocacy and grant services—working alongside more than 200 public and private entities in 31 states and on behalf of national and regional organizations such as the National Association of Towns and Townships and the National Special Districts Coalition.

TFG's Advocacy Division helps clients get face-to-face with key decision-makers and program officers. TFG gives clients a competitive advantage by helping to develop and implement effective solutions for legislative, and regulatory priorities. Since the reintroduction of the congressional directed spending process in 2021, TFG has helped clients secure over $300 million in direct funding.

TFG's Grants Division has seen explosive growth, expanding from three full-time staff in 2021 to 17 today. The firm expects to hire another 10 full-time grant professionals before the end of 2024. TFG's Grants Division also developed the TFG Grants Consulting Network: a team of over 60 of the nation's top grant professionals who support the TFG Grants Division. TFG aims to reach 100 grant professionals by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Since 2015, TFG has helped clients secure over $5.1 billion in competitive federal, state, and foundation funding.

TFG's Consulting Division enhances our Advocacy and Grants work through strategic communication plans, coalition management services, and printed and online media to support client projects.

TFG's Operations Division strengthens the firm's internal capacity, streamlines processes, and invests in innovative technologies to enhance client service delivery, improve efficiency for both TFG and our clients, and augment TFG's ability to support communities in reaching their goals.

