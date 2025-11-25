TFG Asset Management Welcomes Shareholder Support for Governance Reforms at Kolibri Global Energy

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG Asset Management UK LLP, a holder of 19.8% of the voting rights in Kolibri Global Energy Inc., or the Company, notes the result of today's special meeting of Kolibri's shareholders. TFG Asset Management is pleased with the overwhelming support of shareholders, with 78.05% votes cast in favour of its resolution.

Given Kolibri's significant and sustained valuation discount to peers, TFG Asset Management believes that this outcome reflects the growing recognition among investors that disciplined governance and transparent capital allocation are essential to value creation. This decisive vote marks an important first step toward better alignment between Kolibri's management, board of directors and shareholders.

TFG Asset Management emphasizes that this resolution represents the beginning of a broader effort to enhance corporate governance standards, optimize capital allocation, and unlock long-term value for all Kolibri shareholders. TFG Asset Management plans for more engagement with shareholders to ensure their interests are well represented on Kolibri's board. To that end, TFG Asset Management may consider a number of actions, including (but not limited to) proposals regarding:

changes to Kolibri's board to ensure the availability of the right experience and skill-set necessary to maximize value creation and shareholder alignment,

the acceleration of buybacks to benefit from the valuation gap to peers, and

a strategic review to assess the best way to realize value for all shareholders.

TFG Asset Management looks forward to working with Kolibri's stakeholders, including its shareholders, board and management, towards these objectives.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TFG Asset Management's intention to further engage with shareholders; TFG Asset Management's efforts to enhance the Company's corporate governance standards, optimize capital allocation, and unlock long-term shareholder value; and specific actions TFG Asset Management may take in relation to the Company. Such forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future outcomes expressed or implied by such statements. Although TFG Asset Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include the assumption that the business and economic conditions affecting the Company's operations will continue substantially in the current state, that there will be no unplanned material changes to the Company's operations, and that the Company's public disclosure record is accurate in all material respects and is not misleading (including by omission). TFG Asset Management cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of TFG Asset Management and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Important factors that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, among other things, actions taken by the Company, the content of subsequent public disclosures by the Company, general economic conditions, legislative or regulatory changes and changes in capital or securities markets. Statements containing forward-looking information in this news release are based on TFG Asset Management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made, and TFG Asset Management does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE TFG Asset Management UK LLP