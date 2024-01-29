TFG Boosts Efficiency - Hires New Operations Manager, Laura Cosenzo

Laura brings over 15 years of operations experience to drive efficiency and streamline processes at TFG.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG proudly announces the appointment of Laura Cosenzo as Operations Manager, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in driving operational efficiency and effectiveness as well as documenting and streamlining processes. Laura will utilize her extensive experience to implement best practices, provide strategic leadership, and support TFG's expanding suite of advocacy, grant, and consulting services to a rapidly growing roster of clients nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the TFG team," said Roger Gwinn, TFG CEO. "Her expertise will help us maintain and build the strong support systems needed to consistently deliver wins for our clients."

"I'm excited to leverage my operations experience to help enable TFG to achieve its mission to build stronger, more vibrant communities," said Laura.

Prior to joining TFG, Laura excelled at various positions in consulting, government contracting, and education. She holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, a master's in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida, and a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Florida State University.

