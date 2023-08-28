TFG Brings on New Executive Assistant, Alexander Strizak

Alex brings congressional experience to support TFG operations and client services.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG is pleased to welcome Alexander (Alex) Strizak as Executive Assistant. Alex will provide key administrative support for TFG staff and clients.

"We're excited to have Alex join the team. Alex's experience in Congress will provide TFG staff the resources necessary to effectively respond to client needs and also help clients navigate Congress and federal agency visits," said Roger Gwinn, CEO.

"I'm excited to contribute to the collaborative spirit that drives TFG's operations and work directly with clients to meet their goals," said Alex.

Prior to joining TFG, Alex worked as a Scheduler for the United States House of Representatives for members of Congress who served on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Committee on Agriculture, and Committee on Homeland Security. He was responsible for the scheduling, organizing, and planning both the day-to-day and future events and meetings of the office.

Prior to working on Capitol Hill, Alex was a competitive baseball player who played at some of the highest competitive levels while traveling to many different cities and states. While playing collegiate baseball, Alex received his B.A. in business administration. He also went on to receive his master's in public administration from California Baptist University.

Media Contact: Alexandra Yiannoutsos, [email protected].

