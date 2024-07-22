TFG Elevates Lane Dickson to Partner

Lane brings nearly 20 years of advocacy experience to TFG's leadership.

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG is pleased to announce the promotion of Lane Dickson to Partner. Since joining TFG as a Principal in 2021, Lane has been instrumental in developing and executing comprehensive advocacy strategies for clients before Congress and federal agencies.

"Lane's promotion to Partner is a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication since joining TFG. His vast experience in water, power, natural resources, and municipal finance has been invaluable in developing effective policy solutions and advocacy strategies for our clients," said Mark Limbaugh, TFG President. "Lane's ability to navigate complex legislative environments and build consensus among diverse stakeholders makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are confident his continued contributions will drive TFG's strategic vision and operational success."

Lane brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience in Washington, D.C. His work includes significant contributions to water resources and energy legislation, such as the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan Authorization Act, the Water Supply Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Utilization Act, and the Energy Act of 2020.

Lane has served in several prominent roles including Senior Professional Staff on the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and as a Senior Manager of Federal Affairs at the Salt River Project. Lane's background also includes serving as a Special Assistant for Congressional and Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, and as Clerk for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Resources, Subcommittee on Water & Power. His educational background includes a B.S. in Soil and Water Science from the University of California, Davis, and an MBA from George Mason University.

Partners at TFG are the driving force behind major decision-making processes, instrumental in resource allocation, and lead investments in innovation to ensure sustainable growth. Beyond these duties, partners are mentors, nurturing a healthy work culture and inspiring excellence in the entire TFG team at all levels.

For more information about TFG, please visit our website at www.thefergusongroup.com.

