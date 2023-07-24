TFG Grants Expands Public Health Portfolio with Newest Grants Project Manager, Brittani Robinson

Brittani has secured 100s of millions of dollars and brings 15+ years of public health experience to TFG Grants.

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Brittani Robinson as Grants Project Manager. With a deep commitment to improving community well-being and over 15+ years of invaluable experience in public health, Brittani is a valuable addition to the TFG Grants team.

Brittani's comprehensive knowledge of major funding mechanisms, including CDC, EDA, USAID, Global Fund, and DFiD, among others, has enabled her to secure approximately $156 million for programs in multiple countries. She has also managed a programmatic portfolio worth $154 million, covering diverse areas such as chronic diseases, women's empowerment, education, and more.

"We are thrilled to have Brittani on board as a new Grants Project Manager. Her deep commitment to community well-being and extensive experience in public health and grant writing make her a tremendous asset to TFG and our clients. We look forward to the innovative solutions she will bring to further enhance our grant services," said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development.

"I'm excited to join the dynamic TFG Grants team and contribute to their mission of building stronger communities and driving meaningful impact," said Brittani.

Prior to joining TFG, Brittani began grant writing at Orion Research Group, where she successfully secured $1.5M in new funding for nonprofits in the Greater Atlanta area. Her experience has since expanded to encompass a wide range of areas, including maternal health, land conservation, urban agriculture, digital equity, and infectious diseases, among others. Her efforts have made a significant impact, ensuring vital funding for programs and initiatives worldwide. Brittani holds a B.A. from Pomona College and a Master's in Public Health (MPH) from Columbia University .

