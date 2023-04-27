TFG Grants Expands Team, Ceylon J. Herath Newest Grants Analyst/Researcher

Ceylon strengthens the rapidly expanding TFG Grants Team's federal funding offerings.

LINCOLN, Neb., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Ceylon J. Herath as the newest TFG Grants Researcher/Analyst. Ceylon brings local government, public sector, community and economic development, federal grant writing, corporate communications, and litigation experience to help support TFG Grants team services.

"We're excited for Ceylon to join our rapidly growing team," said Jennifer Imo, Managing Partner of Client Services. "Ceylon has important experience in a number of federal funding programs that are of significant interest to our clients including Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) programs. Ceylon is an important asset to our team."

In this role, Ceylon contributes to the identification of prospective funding sources and programs and assists with the preparation and submission of applications to federal, state, and foundation funders.

"I'm excited to be a part of the TFG Grants Team," said Ceylon. "I'm eager to utilize my research skills and knowledge of the grant-making landscape to identify and evaluate funding opportunities that align with our clients' goals."

Prior to joining TFG, as a Community Development Specialist, she served as the Recipient Grant Manager and primary financial manager for all CDBG projects. In addition to drafting federal grant applications and administering funding, she has served as a litigation paralegal, executive coordinator, and local government graduate student intern throughout her time in her undergraduate and graduate programs. Ceylon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

