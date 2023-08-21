TFG Grants Expands Team with New Grants Project Manager, Dan Miglin

Dan brings nearly two decades of public safety, housing, and veterans' services expertise to the TFG Grants team.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Dan Miglin as Grants Project Manager. With nearly 20 years of experience as a grant writer, administrator, and consultant, in the fields of public safety, mental health, homelessness, housing, social and veterans' services, and the environment, Dan is a valuable addition to the TFG Grants team.

Dan comes to TFG with over 30 years of local law enforcement experience in North Carolina. Throughout his career, Dan has researched, written, and/or managed 168 local, state, and federal grants for multiple law enforcement and non-profit organizations totaling over $11 million. Through grant projects he developed, Dan helped establish or strengthen several multi-disciplined community collaboratives to effectively address issues such as violent crime, domestic violence, opioid misuse, and support people re-entering society after incarceration.

"We previously worked with Dan as a TFG Grants Consulting Network Consultant and couldn't be more excited to have Dan Miglin join our team. His experience as a grant writer, administrator, and consultant, specifically in public safety, mental health, homelessness, housing, social and veterans' services, and the environment, enhances TFG Grants' services. His track record showcases his exceptional ability to drive positive change and create strong community collaboratives which fits perfectly with TFG's mission to build stronger, more vibrant communities." said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development.

"I'm looking forward to joining the TFG Grants Team and combining my grant experience in public safety, mental health, and housing with my background in law enforcement to make a lasting impact on communities." said Dan.

Prior to joining TFG, Dan was Grant Compliance Manager for a non-profit organization providing street outreach, emergency shelter, and supportive housing services for homeless individuals and families as well as victims of domestic violence. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Gardner-Webb University.

