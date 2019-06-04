TFG Wealth Management Hosting Wealth And Wellness Events For Women

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG Wealth Management's Lisa Odoski, FPQP™ has launched the Women's Wealth and Wellness Initiative.

"Women face greater challenges than men due to their longevity," says Odoski. "Women live longer, earn less, have fewer retirement assets in their name, are the primary care giver, and often suffer longer periods of debilitating illnesses. We need to plan for the financial and emotional hardships we may face later in our lives and be prepared for any and all circumstances."

The first event is a complimentary dinner and financial workshop with the purpose to educate women who have entered or are entering retirement on financial challenges they may face. Topics to be covered include income planning, Social Security Benefits, and safeguarding your legacy.

The following week, Odoski will also host a self-defense lesson to teach women techniques to stay safe in risky situations. The event will be led by Mike Austin, founder of Never Surrender Self Defense. He will be teaching attendees different defense tactics and effective ways to remain safe.

"Mike has great advice for those to attend on how to practice self-defense and stay safe," says Odoski. "We're hoping to hold another event in the future where Mike can teach attendees all of his best moves and tactics."

Odoski, Vice President and Partner of TFG Wealth Management, located in Newtown, Pennsylvania, is holding the Women's Wealth and Wellness events with the purpose of protecting women both financially and physically. Odoski is a Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional™ through the college of Financial Planning®.

About TFG Wealth Management:

TFG Wealth Management is an independent financial advisory firm located in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The team at TFG Wealth Management uses their financial knowledge to simplify the financial planning process, specializing in retirement and advanced planning. It is TFG Wealth Management's mission to help clients meet three financial objectives- control, security, and financial freedom. Learn more about TFG Wealth Management at tfgwealth.com. Follow TFG Wealth Management on Twitter @TFG_WealthMgmt.

