TFL Expands Business Solutions Division With Several New Key Hires

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, a live event ticket and technology company, is excited to expand its business solutions division following continued success in the employee and consumer loyalty space.

With the addition of several new roles, TFL can help more brands offer their employees, customers or members tickets to live events nationwide as a company perk or reward and recognition tool.

Michael Wagner has been hired as TFL's new senior director of business development. He most recently served as a senior enterprise account executive at Docker, Inc. after spending six years at Zoom, where he was the No. 1 sales executive in 2021.

TFL has also brought on two new directors of business development: Daniel Held, who has experience working for early-stage technology companies, including his most recent position as a strategic account executive at Snappy, and Keith Laxman, previously a business development manager at Ticket Evolution and most recently a business development manager of sports and entertainment at Travelzoo.

Rebecca Rothermich has been promoted for the second time since joining TFL in 2023, transitioning from her current role as a customer service lead to a client success manager. Prior to TFL, Rothermich worked in client services at the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We've proved that consumers and employees want live event tickets," said Nathan Williford, SVP of product growth at TFL. "Our ticket technology has helped countless brands improve their benefits programs, and we're excited to grow our team in an effort to support even more."

TFL offers custom private label websites and API integration, working with each company to decide what option to offer tickets is best for them.

Visit www.tflgroup.com to learn more about our solutions.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

SOURCE TFL