TFL Home Run Promotion Rewards Cincinnati Reds Fans With Ticket Discounts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball's Opening Day is officially two days away, and TFL is excited to partner with the Cincinnati Reds for the 2024 season.

This year, the TFL Home Run – the first home run hit by a Cincinnati Reds player in every Reds game – will give fans the opportunity to score $20 off their next ticket order at www.ticketsforless.com or on the free Tickets For Less mobile app.

The exclusive discount will work for the first 100 fans who use the promo code, which will be announced at Great American Ball Park immediately after the first Reds home run takes place during home games. Fans can also listen for the TFL Home Run during radio broadcasts of both home and away games.

"The Reds are excited for our fans to be rewarded when Reds players hit the first home run during every Reds game this season," said Aaron Eisel, Reds senior vice president of revenue. "This generous offer helps Reds fans save money on tickets to concerts, the theater and of course Reds games."

Fans will be able to use the code for tickets to more than just Reds games. With no added service fees at checkout, Tickets For Less sells tickets to all live events nationwide including sporting events, concerts and theater shows.

"While Reds fans are cheering on their team, they'll have the chance to score money off their next ticket to a game or any other live event of their choosing," said Angela Presnell, senior vice president of marketing and retail at TFL. "We're excited to bring even more fans out to the ballpark this season and cheer on the Reds."

New customers that download the Tickets For Less app will also receive a special discount for signing up.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. As an Authorized Ticket Marketplace of Major League Baseball, TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

