TFL Introduces New Way to Support Student-Athletes With NIL Seats

News provided by

TFL

Dec 10, 2024, 09:35 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, a live event ticketing and technology company, is excited to introduce a new way for fans to support student-athletes through their name, image and likeness (NIL).

NIL Seats, TFL's latest technology development, provides schools and NIL collectives with a branded e-commerce marketplace that offers tickets to live events, including concerts, games and shows nationwide. Fifty percent of the order proceeds on the website will go to the school or collective to benefit the student-athletes.

"Ever since the NCAA's NIL policy went into effect more than three years ago, fans have looked for new ways to support student-athletes," said Adam Rossbach, TFL president. "With the introduction of NIL Seats, fans can now support students financially on their own time and budget."

The 1870 Society, the first NIL collective supporting Ohio State University, is the first to join the NIL Seats platform.

"We're excited about this relationship for a number of reasons, but the core of it is that these are purchases Buckeye fans are going to make anyway," said Mark Stetson, founder and board member of The 1870 Society. "We're able to facilitate those transactions on a trusted best-in-breed platform while allowing them to help Ohio State student-athletes."

To learn more about NIL Seats, visit https://tflgroup.com/nil-seats/.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

SOURCE TFL

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TFL Partners With Vet Tix, Announces Seats For Service Program

TFL Partners With Vet Tix, Announces Seats For Service Program

This Veterans Day, TFL is excited to announce a new program in partnership with The Veterans Ticket Foundation – or Vet Tix – to give veterans more...
TFL Ranks No. 691 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

TFL Ranks No. 691 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Inc. announced today that TFL ranks No. 691 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Based on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Education

Education

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics