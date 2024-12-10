TFL Introduces New Way to Support Student-Athletes With NIL Seats

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, a live event ticketing and technology company, is excited to introduce a new way for fans to support student-athletes through their name, image and likeness (NIL).

NIL Seats, TFL's latest technology development, provides schools and NIL collectives with a branded e-commerce marketplace that offers tickets to live events, including concerts, games and shows nationwide. Fifty percent of the order proceeds on the website will go to the school or collective to benefit the student-athletes.

"Ever since the NCAA's NIL policy went into effect more than three years ago, fans have looked for new ways to support student-athletes," said Adam Rossbach, TFL president. "With the introduction of NIL Seats, fans can now support students financially on their own time and budget."

The 1870 Society, the first NIL collective supporting Ohio State University, is the first to join the NIL Seats platform.

"We're excited about this relationship for a number of reasons, but the core of it is that these are purchases Buckeye fans are going to make anyway," said Mark Stetson, founder and board member of The 1870 Society. "We're able to facilitate those transactions on a trusted best-in-breed platform while allowing them to help Ohio State student-athletes."

To learn more about NIL Seats, visit https://tflgroup.com/nil-seats/.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

