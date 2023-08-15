TFL Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TFL

15 Aug, 2023, 07:01 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that TFL has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row," said Dan Rouen, CEO and founder of TFL. "This achievement is a result of the hard work and commitment our employees bring to the business day in and day out, continuously delivering superior value to our clients, partners and customers."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

TFL, which is headquartered in the greater Kansas City area, has nearly doubled its employee count in the last two years and acquired six companies since 2016.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences (www.tflgroup.com).

Contact: 
Abigail Gentrup
[email protected]

