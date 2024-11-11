TFL Partners With Vet Tix, Announces Seats For Service Program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, TFL is excited to announce a new program in partnership with The Veterans Ticket Foundation – or Vet Tix – to give veterans more opportunities to attend live events.

The program, called Seats For Service, gives Tickets For Less customers the chance to sponsor a veteran's ticket to select live events, including Major League Baseball games, college football games, concerts and more, by donating just $15.

"Tickets For Less is proud to play a small part in providing memorable experiences for veterans and active service members," said Adam Rossbach, president of TFL. "This new feature gives our customers the opportunity to show their appreciation and create memories for those who have served."

To sponsor a ticket, customers can search "Seats For Service" in the search bar on ticketsforless.com or select the "Seats For Service" add-on in their cart after choosing their own live event tickets. Veterans who are signed up on Vet Tix can request tickets to events that interest them.

"Vet Tix is honored to be chosen to partner with Tickets For Less and its Seats For Service program," said Michael A. Focareto III, Vet Tix founder, CEO and U.S. Navy veteran. "Because of this generous initiative, more veterans, service members and their families will have the opportunity to attend events and create memories that will last a lifetime."

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

SOURCE TFL